As cities in Columbia County and around the state seek guidance during the coronavirus health crisis, they are partnering with the League of Oregon Cities.
"Our focus is on the safety and well-being of our cities, and as such we will keep our members informed on issues related to imminent closures, city activities, warnings, etc," a statement on the Leagues website reads.
According to the the LOC's communication director Kevin Toon, the League is actively monitoring the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation and has formed a strategic partnership with the Oregon Health Authority to provide its member cities with timely, accurate and important information as it becomes available.
"We have created a resource page that provides daily updates and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, Oregon Health Authority, Oregon Emergency Management and the the governor’s office," Toon said. "In addition, we held a statewide conference call this morning with more than 300 city leaders, answering their specific questions and providing them updates from the OHA, the governor’s office and OEM. We are planning to hold these conference calls weekly.
During the Friday morning, March 13, conference call Toon said the League fielded questions that included whether to close public facilities, hold city council meetings, allow staff to work remotely, permitting issues, availability of test kits, whether state budgeting laws can be altered to allow for new timelines, and whether funds will be available for child care and to support local small businesses that have to close because of illness.
Toon said declaring a State of Emergency similar to what St. Helens and the City of Portland has done will be an individual city decision.
"That is a decision each city will need to make in coordination with their city attorney," he said."
"We are taking this step as a proactive approach," St. Helens Mayor Rick Scholl told The Chronicle on Thursday following his declaration of the State of Emergency. "I am not trying to send people in a fear factor, but I want people to know this is happening. The city is still running. We are still providing services."
Scholl said he is encouraging anyone with city business to call and make an appointment rather than going to city hall. He added that the State of Emergency allows the city to gain additional resources if needed during such a health crisis.
A statement of the City of St. Helens website on Friday, March 13 concerning the next scheduled city council meetings reads:
"Due to the State of Emergency declared by the Mayor on March 12 which closed City buildings to public access, the City is working with our City Attorney to evaluate a method by which the public will have the ability to participate in the meetings if they want to. Further information will be disseminated prior to the meetings."
St. Helens City Administrator John Walsh and City Recorder Kathy Payne participated in the LOC conference call, according to the city's communications director Crystal King.
"The call was the League’s first teleconference for city representatives to virtually meet and discuss COVID-19 information," King said. "The call gave updates on the information the Governor’s Office and the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) have released, which City of St. Helens staff have already been following closely."
King said during the conference call, the LOC provided federal and state agency resource links that cities can share with the public for guidance and information about COVID-19.
"What was shared in the meeting reaffirmed that the City of St. Helens is making appropriate decisions regarding the COVID-19 outbreak," King said.
As of Friday afternoon, March 13, the cities of Rainier and Clatskanie had not declared a state of emergency regarding COVID-19, according to officials in those two cities.
“We’re evaluating the situation,” Rainier Mayor Jerry Cole said.
Hinkelman and Clatskanie Mayor Bob Bracjich participated in the Friday LOC conference call.
"The biggest surprise to us, and under reported by the media, is the critical shortage of the blood supply," Hinkelman said. "We were glad to get updated on the response to the shortage of test kits and the number of labs able to perform the tests. Looks like that issues is being taken care of by the state and the Feds. We were also glad to see the Small Business Administration’s response to help small businesses through this so we don’t get an economic crash."
Reporter Christine Menges contributed to this report. Follow this developing story here online and in the Wednesday print editions of The Chronicle.
