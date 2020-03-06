Michael Paul, Public Health Administrator for Columbia County confirmed with The Chronicle today, March 6, that there are no cases of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, in Columbia County.
Paul said Public Health will be providing regular updates on the status of the virus to the Columbia County board of commissioners at their Wednesday morning meetings.
"That will be the best time to get more information," Paul said.
People can also get more information on the Oregon Health Authority website: https://www.oregon.gov/oha/pages/index.aspx. The website releases information on new cases of COVID-19 in Oregon, as well as preventative measures and other information.
"I can definitely confirm we don't have a confirmed case right now. The worst thing right now is release of misinformation," Paul said.
Follow the Facts and not the rumors at thechronicleonline.com.
