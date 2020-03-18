Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended social distancing to slow the spread of infection.
That will impact people in Columbia County and across the state, and our everyday culture, according to University of Portland sociology and social work associate professor Alice Gates.
“It is kind of alarming,” Gates said. “And it may be difficult to preserve some sense of security. There is a lot of distress and anxiety from the uncertainties.”
Gates said she is hopeful that while this is a scary and uncertain time, “it also creates an opportunity to connect and build community and honor our interdependence and connectedness,” she said.
According to Gates, it is important for parents to have a conversation with their children about coronavirus.
“It is important for parents to talk to kids about coronavirus and not shy away from the topic,” Gates said. “Kids are not only hearing about it, but, by now, their routines have been disrupted, and many of them are feeling stressed and worried.”
Gates added that parents can offer reassurance about what adults are doing to stay safe and use it as an opportunity to reinforce the importance of hand washing as a way of protecting not only ourselves but our neighbors, family and friends.
“Even as we are taking these precautions as a community, you can explain that it’s still relatively rare and does not seem to affect kids as severely,” Gates said. “And remind kids that it’s an ongoing conversation. They can ask questions anytime.”
Oregon Psychiatric Physicians Association president Dan Bristow said as Oregonians spend more time at home as a result of the coronavirus, that isolation can have negative consequences on mental health.
“Isolation is generally not good for your mental health,“ Bristow said. “There are ways you can feel less isolated and stay socially supported during these uncertain times.”
Bristow offers the following tips during times of social distancing.
Try to keep a regular routine as much as possible
While your routine will be different compared to before, you can still set a routine that keeps your day organized and focused. Have a regular schedule for work or study. Take breaks and eat meals at regular times. Try to maintain the same sleep schedule. Consistency helps structure your day and gets you acclimated to the new routine quicker.
Stay as active as possible
This might mean getting outside for regular walks. If that’s not possible, regular stretching, yoga, and meditation are options to help your body and mind feel its best.
Limit social media and use reliable sources of information
Scrolling social media feeds habitually tends to not help you feel connected or boost your mood. Social media can also spread misinformation that does not help you stay accurately informed. Stick with reliable sources of information (eg, www.cdc.gov).
Stay in contact with friends and family
While open-ended social media use might not help you stay connected, using social media to communicate with loved ones can be very uplifting. Emailing, phoning or video calls can help you stay connected to friends and family. Good social support can boost mood and prevent feelings of isolation.
Be flexible and realistic about the time it takes to adjust
Adjusting to your new routine will take time. Set realistic expectations for yourself. Don’t expect to be as productive immediately in your work or studies from home.
For more information, contact the Oregon Psychiatric Physicians Association atinfo@oregonpsychiatric.org, or at 503-427-8977.
