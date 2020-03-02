School officials in Columbia County are taking preventive steps to ensure student and staff safety in light of the coronavirus presumptive cases that have been reported by the Oregon Health Authority.
St. Helens Schools
Following the Chronicle's query last week about steps being take, the St. Helens School District's community relations specialist Stacey Mendoza replied, "The Oregon Health Authority in collaboration with the Columbia County Health Department is providing us with information and guidance regarding coronavirus."
Mendoza also sent us a copy of the Oregon Health Authority's Coronavirus Fact Sheet, which we had previously received from the OAH and placed with our stories about the virus at thechronicleonline.com.
On Monday. March 2, Mendenzo sent the Chronicle the following advisory that has been issued to parents in the district.
"The St. Helens School District is committed to keeping students, staff, and community safe. The recent news over the weekend of Oregon’s first presumptive case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is concerning, yet it is important to remain grounded in facts while taking reasonable precautions to safeguard our community.
While the spread of novel coronavirus is troubling, we must remind ourselves that fear, rumors, and stigma do nothing to stop the further spread of the disease. Viruses do not discriminate.
Facts and science, proven public health measures and common-sense precautions in our personal lives are the best measures we can take to protect our community.
The best source of information is the Oregon Health Authority. Their site also has links to the CDC and other resources. Oregon Health Authority officials continue to recommend people in Oregon take everyday precautions to prevent the spread of many respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19 and influenza."
The advisory includes recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control to stay healthy (posted at thechroniclenewsonline.com) and tells parents that the district is working closely with staff to keep the schools clean and students healthy.
"We will be creating additional hand sanitizing stations throughout our buildings and will be using cleaning supplies compliant with CDC recommendations,the advisory reads. "Intensity and pace of cleaning will be adjusted as needed.
Staff who are ill should stay home and communicate with their supervisor. As with any infectious disease, students experiencing symptoms of illness should remain home from school and parents/guardians are encouraged to seek guidance from their healthcare provider. For more information about the symptoms to watch for, please see the following links: English/Spanish
We are working closely with public health officials to determine next steps should the illness spread to our area. If public health officials recommend school closures, we will announce those through FlashAlert, Email, Facebook , our website, and our APP.
The novel (new) coronavirus started spreading in Wuhan, China, so there have been media reports about discrimination against Asians and Asian-Americans. Bullying of students based on race, color, national origin, or disability is unacceptable in our school district."
Rainier Schools
Rainier School District Superintendent Michael Carter issued advisories last week about coronavirus health prevention and on Monday, March 2, Carter sent out the following:
"In addition to our normal, complex cleaning, we have added concentrated disinfection protocols. This includes extra disinfection protocols to all table tops, counters, handrails, door knobs, and other common-use surfaces in areas that have heavy use (ie classrooms and common spaces).
I have authorized the custodians extra time, and they will be spending a couple of extra hours after school until this health situation changes. We already have done some special cleaning this morning prior to school.
Please follow all the personal hygiene protocols that I sent you this weekend to ensure that we are not spreading germs: Wash your hands frequently, no hand shakes, use elbow-coughing protocols, allow for extra personal space, and if you are not feeling well, do not come to work. I had to follow my own advice today and stay home.
It is important that we all work together to ensure that our students and staff are as safe as humanly possible.
This is a team effort, and we must all stay vigilant in our efforts."
Clatskanie Schools
Clatskanie School District Superintendent Cathy Hurowitz said her district also received and is following advisories form the Oregon Health Authority, Columbia County Health and the Oregon Department of Education concerning the coronavirus.
"We are coordinating with the Incident Management Team at the Oregon Health Authority as well as a Regional Joint Information Center," Hurowitz said. "Our school nurse is heading up our planning."
On Monday, March 2, Hurowitz sent out a letter to families regarding the virus as well as a letter to school district staff.
"We are monitoring the situation and getting daily updates from the ODE and the Health department," she said. "We will follow recommendations as they come in."
Scappoose Schools
An advisory on the Scappoose School District's webpage (as of 10 a.m. Monday. March 2) reads:
"We are closely monitoring the novel coronavirus outbreak, also known as COVID-19, that has been spreading since December. We reported on Friday that there had been no reported cases in Oregon. As of today, there has now been one recorded case of an adult in Washington County, and there is one pending result. As this is a fluid situation, we ask that you check the Oregon Health Authority website page." (Attached).
The Oregon Department of Education issued an advisory last week to districts in the state about the coronavirus and what preventive steps should be taken at the schools. See that in the stories attached to this article.
Follow this developing story here online and in the Wednesday print editions of The Chronicle.
