At the July 17 regular session meeting of city council, Keith Locke, city councilor, announced he would stay until the end of his term, which expires at the end of 2020.
Previously, Locke said he would leave his position early, because he and his wife had purchased a second residence in Salem, Oregon. At a May 2018 council meeting, Locke reminded the council that he would resign by the end of that year. In January of this year, Locke announced that he would leave by June.
Locke has said that he splits his time between St. Helens and Salem.
“I’ve decided to fill my term out. You’ll be seeing me for the next year and a half,” Locke said at the July 17 regular session meeting. “Right now, we have a little uncertainty on the council, and I just want to stay and make sure that things go the way they need to go."
Locke did not expand on his comments during a telephone interview, but he did add that this term would be his last.
“So whoever was looking for my seat can go through the election process and do it that way,” Locke said.
Locke has served on the council since 2000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.