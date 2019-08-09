A single-vehicle crash involving a silver Cadillac Escalade occurred on Thursday, August 8 at approximately 2:15 p.m. on Highway 30 near milepost 39 in Goble, Oregon, according to Oregon State Police (OSP).
The vehicle, “was traveling eastbound when it left the roadway, went up the embankment and rotated/rolled multiple times before coming to rest on its passenger side,” according to a report by OSP.
The crash resulted in the death of one person, Barry Robinson, Jr., 61, from Oregon City.
There were four other passengers in the vehicle. One passenger, Zyrone Powell, 23, from Oregon City was transported with serious injuries, the report states.
Three other passengers received minor injuries, including the operator, Michael Scarlett, 65 from Oakland, California, as well as passengers Coleman Ewell, 28 from Pleasantville, New Jersey and Clayton Ewell, 25, from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the report states.
Eric Smythe, Division Chief of Operations for Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR), said one passenger was transported by one of CRFR’s units to an area hospital.
“Life Flight was requested, but their ETA was too long, so that’s why we transported by ground,” Smythe said.
The other three passengers refused treatment transport, according to Smythe.
The crash resulted in the complete closure of Highway 30 for approximately two hours, with a detour provided, according to the OSP report. The highway was then opened to one lane until approximately 8 p.m., according to Smythe.
