The search is on for a new Joint Chief at Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR) and the Scappoose Fire District (SFD) and the agencies gave the public the chance to meet the candidates during a Meet and Greet on Sunday, July 28.
CRFR Recruitment and Retention Coordinator and Public Information Officer Jennifer Motherway said nine people applied for the position and the list has been narrowed to five.
According to Motherway, the Joint Fire Chief serves at the will of the SFD Board of Directors and is responsible for the administration of all personnel, equipment, and budgeted funds of both Fire Districts.
“The Chief shall be responsible for overall command of fire suppression, fire prevention, fire investigation, emergency medical service, and public education,” she said. “The Fire Chief is responsible for the development of short- and long-term plans for the Districts’ operations.”
The salary range for the Joint Chief is between $120,000 and $140,000.
Motherway said following the Meet and Greet, candidate interviews were to take place on July 29, with a potential contingent offer from the joint Fire Board to be made by July 30.
Details of the final selection process were not immediately available at press time.
The new Joint Chief will replace Mike Greisen who is retiring.
CRFR Joint Chief Candidates
• James Dickerson has 19 years in fire services and has been serving in the United States Coast Guard Reserve for 13 years. He has a Bachelor’s degree and continues his education with the National Fire Academy. He is currently the Operations Chief at Siuslaw Valley Fire and Rescue, where he has served since 2016.
• Eric Dieffenbach has 27 years in fire services and served in the United States Air Force for four years. He has a Bachelor’s degree. He is currently the Deputy Fire Marshal at Bainbridge Island Fire Department, where he has served since 2018.
• Dennis Hoke has 45 years in fire services and served in the United States Air Force for seven and a half years. He has a Bachelor’s degree. He is currently the Chief Executive Officer of the Illinois Valley Fire District, where he has served since 2013.
• Timothy Key has 23 years in fire services and served in the United States Army. He has a Bachelor’s degree and is working towards his MBA. He recently retired from the Everett Fire Department as the interim Fire Chief to further his education.
• Patrick Wineman has 23 years in fire services. He has a Master’s degree. He currently serves as Division Chief at Forest Grove Fire and Rescue, where he has served since 2012. Wineman is also a part time Undergraduate Instructor at Eastern Oregon University.
Follow this developing story at thechronicleonline. com and in the Wednesday print editions of The Chronicle.
