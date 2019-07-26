The My Fair Lady court has a new queen.
During the opening day of the Columbia County fair on Wednesday, July 17, Patti Younts of Clatskanie was crowned queen at the 31st annual My Fair Lady pageant. Younts was escorted by her grandson, Jaden Martinez.
The pageant, held every year on the first day of the fair, honors senior women for their volunteer work in the community. The other four princesses in the court include: Kathy Bauska, of St. Helens, Judy Brown, of Rainier, Donna Baker, of Scappoose, and Deloris Bellingham, of Vernonia.
Each lady was selected based on their outstanding service to their communities. They were given three questions ahead of the event in order to prepare their answers:
• What is your funniest or most embarrassing moment?
• What is your favorite age so far and why?
• What has been your most rewarding volunteer experience?
The fourth question was judge’s choice, and the ladies did not know about it ahead of time and drew numbers for their order to answer.
“The ladies had great answers and they all engaged the audience,” RSVP Director Monica Cade said in a press release. “The My Fair Lady Court will continue as ambassadors for Columbia County RSVP throughout the year and help honor volunteers. Special thanks to Teevin Bros and Avamere, the official sponsors for the My Fair Lady pageant.”
Prior to the pageant on July 10, Avamere of St. Helens hosted the 4th annual My Fair Lady Reunion, attended by 23 of the past and present princesses representing their various communities. According to Cade, Jenny Hicks, Jodie Gustafson and Kristal Coleman decorated the dining room and filled the courtyard with flowers.
“Past princesses and queens passed on wisdom and encouragement to the 2019 court,” Cade said. “In addition to the My Fair Lady princesses, guests attended including escorts – Don Cross & Diane Dillard with the RSVP Advisory Council and Commissioners Henry Heimuller, Margaret Magruder and Alex Tardif. Thank you Avamere for being such a wonderful supporter of RSVP and the My Fair Lady court.”
