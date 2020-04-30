Since social distancing began in late March across Oregon, almost every Friday night, from 5 to 7 p.m., cars have been lining up in front of the Columbia Theatre to purchase popcorn buckets for $5 a piece, as well as an assortment of movie posters, t-shirts and gift cards for the theater.
While the theater, at 212 S. First Street in St. Helens, has been closed for audiences since March 18 following the state’s social distancing order, co-owner Leah Tillotson, along with her husband, co-owner Lance Tillotson, have found a way to keep the theater open by having drive-up popcorn sales.
The idea came after Gov. Kate Brown’s order to close any non-essential businesses. At first, Tillotson and her husband were reeling from the closure, wondering what they would do to keep their theater afloat.
At the same time, one of Tillotson’s friends who works at Dockside Steak & Pasta approached Tillotson, and offered to help them out by selling Columbia Theatre gift cards at the St. Helens restaurant just down the street from the theater.
“I thought about her saying if you can keep your business as a drive through that’s what you should do,” Tillotson said.
The idea eventually evolved to sell $20 gift cards at the theater, while also offering buckets of popcorn for $5. To amp up the sales, Tillotson also decided to make the popcorn with the higher quality ingredients, like switching to real butter. Items would be sold in a drive-through manner, with cars parking in front of the theater to get their products. Tillotson also came up with the idea of selling movie posters for $20 and t-shirts for $15.
The reaction from the community took Tillotson by surprise.
“I honestly envisioned I would go to the theater by myself and five or six customers would show up,” she said. “And it would just be a way for them to not forget that I was there, and it would feel good to just serve. Honestly, that’s all I first thought.”
Tillotson said the outcome was beyond her wildest dreams.
While Tillotson does not have an estimate for the number of cars that show up every Friday night, she does know she sells anywhere between 250 to 400 buckets of popcorn.
The original idea was to sell gift cards and have buckets of popcorn on the side, largely because the gift cards are $20, and the buckets only $5. But the vision quickly changed from gift cards to primarily featuring popcorn.
“Gift cards are just kind of a loan from customers. At the end of the day, I gotta pay all of that back. I’m still willing to sell them, but now I’m focusing on something that’s not going to be a bill later,” Tillotson said.
The posters are also a big selling point, where $20 will get a customer a movie poster, with a free bucket of popcorn on the side.
Even with most of the customers buying primarily popcorn, the funds generated have been enough to cover a lot of expenses.
“You can’t underestimate what $5 at a time will add up to,” Tillotson said. “People who are coming up on Friday nights, they’re literally saving the theater.”
The funds raised from the drive-up popcorn sales are nowhere near what the Columbia Theatre would typically be making, according to Tillotson. But so far, Tillotson has been able to cover insurance, the mortgage, and the electric bill.
Because of the drive-up popcorn sales, Tillotson said she is not concerned about if the theatre will be able to stay open; she knows she can rely on popcorn sales to pull her through.
The financial difficulties of staying afloat during the social distancing order are one thing; the emotional toll is another. Tillotson said there is a certain amount of personal connection that comes from serving others, and when that is taken away, that can also be a difficult burden to bear.
“To not have anybody to serve is really difficult," Tillotson said. "To be able to go up to a car and have them be happy to be there, and say, ‘can I put butter on that for you,’ it’s a really good deal. The emotional toll of that was unexpected and I don’t know how to explain that, but in addition to seeing people get in their cars and line up and wait that long for that service it lets you know that something that was valuable to you is valuable to someone else.
The drive through popcorn and other paraphernalia event will continue for as long as the social distancing order lasts, and as long as Tillotson has customers.
There will be another event Friday, May 1, and it will be a special timing, starting at 4 p.m. (instead of 5, like usual) and lasting until 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.