The Oregon Government Ethics Commission has released a portion of its findings regarding a complaint filed by St. Helens City Councilor Stephen Topaz against the St. Helens City Council.
Topaz filed the ethics complaint on Aug. 23, 2019 regarding a May 21, 2019 executive session conduced by the St. Helens City Council in Portland.
Topaz claimed that the closed session concerned the St. Helens wastewater lagoon and “had nothing to do with real estate transactions.”
In his complaint, Topaz charged that the city meeting violated Oregon Public Meetings laws because it was held outside the bounds of St. Helens and that the topic of the meeting was outside what is allowed for an executive session.
The ethics commission has reached stipulations, or settlements, with two St. Helens City Councilors, Doug Morten and Keith Locke.
The stipulations mandates, among other steps, that the councilors will receive a letter of education in order to settle and compromise the matter and also mandates that the councilors will not initiate any counter-litigation or other action against the commission as a result of the proceedings.
Under the state government ethics commission's policy concerning financial penalties, if a violation is found, the general penalty can include a fine of up to $1,000 per violation. However, in its investigation concerning Morten and Locke, the commission did not issue any fines.
The stipulations for Morten and Locke were released on Friday, March 27. Both councilors had not returned inquiries from The Chronicle for comment as of Friday, April 3.
Because negotiations for stipulated settlements are still in progress with Carlson and Scholl, the commission has moved action concerning those councilors from its March 27 meeting to its next regularly scheduled meeting on May 15.
Even though Topez triggered the state investigation of the St. Helens City Council's actions, he himself faces investigation by the Oregon Government Ethics Commission because he joined the other city councilors and Mayor Scholl at the Portland meeting, according to investigators.
Under the state process, once the ethics commission formally notifies Topez by letter of its investigation against him, Topez and will have 21 days to request a contested case hearing, or he may negotiate a stipulated final order, or if he does neither, the commission could seek a default judgment. The default judgement could involve a letter of education and or a fine of up to a $1,000.
The Background
The city council meeting conducted May 21 at the Portland office of environmental engineering and consulting firm Maul Foster Alongi, was held under ORS 192.660 (2)(e) Real Property Transactions and ORS 192.660(2)(h) Consult with Counsel/Potential Litigation, according to the St. Helens City Council agenda.
In his complaint, Topaz said the meeting covered “efforts to repurpose the St. Helens secondary wastewater lagoon for use as a solid waste landfill” and that the closed session “had nothing to do with real estate transactions.”
The Oregon Government Ethics Commission's preliminary report supports Topaz's charge.
“The City Council was not actually conducting deliberations with someone designated to negotiate a real property transaction for the City, as required by ORS 192.660(2)(e), the commission's report stated. “Instead, the purpose of the meeting appears to have been an informational workshop to educate the Councilors on various aspects of the possible project, such as a public relations campaign or governance models."
After the complaint was filed, the ethics commission conducted its preliminary review. During that review period, and at a St. Helens City Council work session in October, St. Helens City Administrator John Walsh said that, had the city held the Portland meeting as a “workshop,” no violations would have occurred.
An agenda item to discuss the March 27 ethics commission’s finding was listed under “Executive Session” items on the city council’s work session agenda for April 1.
The Chronicle was able to reach Topaz on April 2, following the city meeting to get his take on the ethics commission's findings. Topaz said he had not received any information from the commission about its findings.
“I haven’t been contacted at all," he said. "Don’t really understand why they haven’t gotten back to me. I can’t give you a word one way or another,” Topaz said.
Topaz did add he was surprised at how long the investigation had taken.
The Chronicle also contacted the City of St. Helens administrators who declined specific comment about the Oregon Government Ethics Commission's investigation and final order.
“[City management does] not feel that it is appropriate for the City to offer a statement on the OEC final order since this is a matter between the individual City Councilors and the Ethics Commission,” City of St. Helens communications officer Crystal King wrote in an email to The Chronicle.
The Chronicle will continue to closely follow this story and how the City of St. Helens conducts regular public meetings and its executive sessions.
