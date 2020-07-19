It will be sometime before a clear picture emerges of what the city will do with the Millard Road property in St. Helens.
City officials now have two more years to develop the property, after a deadline extension occurred this past March allowing the city to hold on to the Chase Road easement for 24 months.
The easement is just one small part of the overall 23-acre property which the city has been discussing what to do with for a few years, ever since the property changed hands from the hospital district, to the school district, to the city.
Previously the expiration date for the Chase Road easement had been March 31 of this year. The new deadline is now March 31 of 2022.
City officials said that Chase Road is significant because the access road is needed to be opened up as a public street, which will be needed if the Millard Road property turns into a park.
“To open this up as a public street, there’s a termination clause that says if we don’t develop the property within a certain amount of time, originally it was 11 years, then the grantor can give us something in writing that says, ‘well, I want this to go away,’” St. Helens City Planner Jacob Graichen said at a city council session held in May. “That 11-year time lapsed in March. And luckily enough, the grantor was willing to give us two more years.”
The extension of the deadline means the city will have more time to develop a park that will eventually need an access road, which will lock in the easement to Chase Road, and is one more step to having more developed plans for a park at the Millard Road property.
The Millard Road property has passed ownership through numerous hands over the years. The city owned the northern two-thirds of the property, and then acquired the southern one-third after a failed project to develop a hospital on the property.
The next step on the property is zoning, according to Graichen. Discussion of the zoning could occur in August or September.
“The property has been designated/zoned Public Lands since at least the 1970s, which I believe was due to School District ownership,” Graichen wrote in an email to The Chronicle.
City officials are considering changing zoning from public lands to mixed use which allows for a broader array of development.
Multiple ideas have been shared for all or parts of the land, ranging from developing the property as a city park, to developing more housing on the land.
Follow this story at thechronicleonline.com and in the Wednesday print editions of The Chronicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.