Clatskanie City Council members had a bit of a chuckle during the monthly law enforcement update. It seems a speeding motorcyclist wasn’t as slick as he thought.
Chief Deputy Ryan Murphy, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, told the council that a deputy spotted the alleged speeder blazing a trail down Highway 30 in the Clatskanie area around 8 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4. The deputy attempted to make a traffic stop but terminated pursuit due to reckless riding by the motorcyclist.
Despite cutting off the pursuit, the deputy was able to track the motorcyclist, who eventually turned down Kallunki Road and was caught. The motorcyclist did not resist arrest and had no weapons, and no force was used in the arrest, according to Sheriff Brian Pixley.
The suspect, who was later identified as 23-year-old Douglas Matthew Moyer of Longview, Washington was taken to the Columbia County Jail and charged with attempt to elude law enforcement, reckless driving and two counts of reckless endangering as well as second-degree criminal trespass for entering Port Westward’s property.
