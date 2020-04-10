Concerned about the impact of COVID-19 on first responders, Molalla resident Jason DeCosta called his former high school mate, Columbia County Sheriff Brian Pixley with an offer.
“We just wanted to help,” DeCosta told Pixley.
DeCosta and his friend Shane Hudacek began making special head gear to shield the faces of first responders to protect them from the coronavirus.
“Initially we had some of the supplies we needed,” DeCosta said, “and Shane is a woodworker with the tools we needed, so we got together and started make things with designs we had collected and we just went off that and make it work.”
To supplement the supply need for the masks, DeCosta and Hudacek called for cash donations on a Facebook page.
“And in 24 hours we had a $1,000 raised and we are also receiving product donations,” DeCosta said.
Since word spread about the masks being donated to hospitals and first responders, DeCosta said people for all over the region began asking for them, even offering to buy the mask.
“We are not In this to make money,” DeCosta said. “It’s a time to help, so we are accepting donations. What we are hoping is that these masks will cover the faces of many people who might not have a lot of protection. We are hoping to do our part to save some lives and protect people.”
DeCosta said he is also encouraging others to do what they can to help doing the pandemic.
“There are things you can do to make a difference,” he said.
DeCosta delivered 25 of the masks to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office last weekend.
Sheriff Pixley said the donation of masks by Jason DeCosta and others will be deployed both on patrol and in the jail as personal protective equipment that is otherwise not accessible by him or his staff.
"This will help us protect ourselves as well as the community with no cost," Pixley said. "It is through generous donations like this that we are able to pull together as a community and rise above challenges."
