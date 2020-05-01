A house fire and explosion on Price Road near Rainier has led to a criminal investigation and the arrest of a local man.
The fire, determined to be intentionally caused, occurred at approximately 1 p.m. April 28, at 75833 Price Road. Investigator said an explosion during the fire sent glass flying injuring at least three nearby neighbors.
Investigators have determined the fire to be arson following a confession by Adam Joseph Sewald. In court documents filed by Columbia County District Attorney Jeff Auxier, Sewald admitted setting the fire because, “voices told him to do it.” Read the Affidavit for Probable Cause with this story.
Clatskanie Fire Protection District Chief Steve Sharek said as fire crews were dispatched to the Price Road fire scene, they were advised by 911 dispatch of a second structure fire which was on Shepard Road. Additional fire crews from Rainier were also being sent to both fire locations.
“It is uncommon to get two fires so close like that,” Sharek said. “It stretched us pretty thin.”
As firefighters arrived at the Price Road incident they spotted flames and smoke engulfing a mobile home. Sharek said the fire destroyed the home and the cause was determined to be suspicious.
“Our investigation showed suspicious circumstances and we notified law enforcement,” Sharek said.
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) deputies and Oregon State Police (OSP) troopers conducted the criminal investigation into the fire and submitted their report to Auxier.
In the court record, Sewald told the deputy that he lit a couch in the home on fire using a torch-style lighter.
Sewald was arrested and taken to the Columbia County Jail. He faces multiple charges, including first degree arson, menacing, violation of a restraining order, contempt of court, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, third degree robbery and criminal driving.
At the Shepard Road fire, Sharek said the building was a garage converted into a sewing room and storage shed with an automobile inside. Sharek said the blaze did up to $25,000 damage.
There were no injuries reported at the Shepard Road fire. The cause was undetermined at press time. Spark said the Shepard Road blaze did not appear to be suspicious and that the two fires were not linked.
