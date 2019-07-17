The U.S. Geological Survey reports no inland damage and no tsunami was generated by the 5.4 magnitude earthquake at 8 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, off the Southern Oregon Coast.
The tremor followed a 2.7 magnitude quake shortly after midnight 152 miles west-northwest of Bandon at a depth of 8.5 miles.
“Because the mechanics and the depth of this earthquake, it did not displace water, so it did not cause tsunami,” USGS Geophysicist Julie Dutton told The Pilot. “This is not an unusual event. It is very common area for earthquakes. This is where two plates are running adjacent to each other.”
“This earthquake was too small and far to have any impact on shore,” USGS Media Representative Joan Gomberg said. “This event is nothing out of the ordinary at all.”
Dutton said the shallow tremor is not connected to recent larger earthquakes in Southern California and the Seattle area, but they are a reminder that people should be aware.
“These earthquakes are another reminder to be aware of where you live and the hazards around you,” Dutton said.
Look for more details about earthquakes and what you can do to be prepared, at the USGS website: https://earthquake.usgs.gov/learn/preparedness.php
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.