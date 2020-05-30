Joblessness in Columbia County is at 15.3 percent, triggered by the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.
That is a rate higher than at the peaks of the Great Recession, according to state officials.
During a South County Chamber of Commerce Zoom electronic meeting Friday, May 29, Oregon Employment Department Workforce Analyst/Economist Shawna Sykes gave key community members specific statistics about unemployment in Columbia County and the state.
She also provided the latest information about the backlog of unemployment claims and what is expected following the pandemic.
The numbers
Sykes said the statewide unemployment rate soared as the pandemic in March.
“Statewide, our unemployment rate rose from a record low of 3.5 percent, to a record high in just one month’s time, 14.2 percent, with the COVID business closures,” Sykes said at the meeting.
The jobless rate is as severe at the county level, Sykes said, with 15.3 percent of Columbia County workers currently unemployed, one percent greater than the peak of the Great Recession, of 14.4 percent in February of 2010.
The county’s unemployment rate has more than tripled since the same time last year, where the figure was approximately 4.7 percent, Sykes said.
Hardest hit
The largest job losses are in Oregon's leisure and hospitality industry, personal care businesses, information, construction, professional and business services and mining and logging, Sykes said, adding that each of those economic sectors has experienced anywhere from a 56.3 percent decrease to a 15 percent decrease since April of last year.
The losses have led to an enormous surge in unemployment claims, at both the state and county level, Sykes said. The Employment Department is facing a 38,000 claims backlog, according to an earlier release from the department director Kay Erickson.
“We were processing about 4,800 claims per week statewide within the state of Oregon to a point where we've processed 429,000 unemployment claims within the past eight weeks,” Sykes said.
Resolving the claim backlog
To deal with the influx, the state employment department has gone from a claims processing staff of 110 to about 700, Sykes said. Many of those employees are not new, and were shifted from other departments, and will be shifted back when the pandemic crisis abates.
The Oregon Employment Department also has opened a new call center to handle the claims surge, Sykes said.
Out of Oregon's 36 counties Columbia County ranks somewhere in the middle regarding the severity of the pandemic-triggered unemployment, according to Sykes.
Counties with a high number of leisure, hospitality and retail jobs have suffered the hardest economic hit, she said.
The most popular industries in Columbia County in the private sector are trade and transportation, manufacturing and health care, according to Sykes.
The Employment Department has processed approximately 3,300 unemployment Columbia County jobless benefit since COVID-19 began. Claimants in Columbia County span all industries, but are most common in accommodation and food services, health care, construction, manufacturing and retail, according to Sykes.
Breaking down the demographics
In Columbia County, the most sever impact of the job losses are among people 25 to 45 years old with 35 to 44 year olds a close second, Sykes told the chamber gathering. Two-thirds of Columbia County’s claimants have a high school diploma or less education. Ninety-seven percent of the county’s unemployment claimants identify as white.
The Employment Department, and director Kay Erickson, have come under fire for the claim backlog, specifically from Oregon Republican leaders.
For many, seeking jobless claim benefits has been frustrating. Some said they have been waiting for weeks, others said they have simply given up, according to reports.
Director's statements
Erickson spoke with reporters on Friday and apologized for the department's issues that have caused the backlog.
In her earlier public release about helping those claimants who have yet to receive benefits, Erickson listed the following steps.
"For two weeks, from May 29 to June 12, we will increase our outbound calls to resolve claims for those that have been waiting the longest. To do this, our most experienced employees will take time away from answering the phones. We will also temporarily reassign job center employees to take incoming calls to help resolve questions, in all languages, relating to:
- Address/Phone number changes
- Looking up customer ID (CID) numbers
- Re-setting PIN numbers
- Issues with claiming a week of benefits online, including taking weekly certifications
- Filing a new claim or processing an internet initial claim (except those with military, federal, or out-of-state wages)
- Re-starting a claim
- Checking the status of a claim (if unable to use the online claim system)
Employment department representatives were scheduled to testify Saturday before the Oregon House Business and Labor Committee.
Moving toward the future, Sykes said it is expected that Oregon will add 176,000 jobs in the next 12 months. According to a report from the Oregon Office of Economic Analysis, the economy is expected to return to full health in 2025.
Read more in the stories attached and follow develops here online and in the Wednesday print editions of The Chronicle.
