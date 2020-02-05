St. Helens High School’s (SHHS) festival choir, Chor Leonis has been invited to the competitive 2020 International Choral Kathaumixw (pronounced KATH-uh-mew) in Powell River, British Columbia, Canada.
The festival accepts approximately 25 choirs from around the world, and Chor Leonis will perform during the five-day festival, June 30 through July 4. The festival’s name is a Coast Salish tribe word, which means “a gathering together of different peoples,” according to Sliammon Elder Elsie Paul, who is quoted on the festival’s website.
The festival is highly selective, and while there are no official statistics on how many choirs are accepted, one thing St. Helens High School Director of Choirs Eric Stearns knows is that the choir is fortunate to have been invited.
“I do know that it’s rare for a public high school to get in,” Stearns said.
According to Stearns, many of the choirs that are accepted are all-star choirs, such as the Seattle Girls Chorus, a selective choir which pulls the best of the best singers from the surrounding areas to form its roster.
International festival
The International Choral Kathaumixw began in 1984 when its founder, Don James, decided to begin an international music festival in North America that would be on par with similar festivals in Europe, according to the festival’s website. The festival has since taken place every other year and has grown significantly, with more than 1,200 international singers taking part today, the website states.
This is the second time the SHHS choir has auditioned. The first time was two years ago, when the choir was not admitted, but chosen as alternates. Needless to say, the choir members were super excited, as Sofia Strandjord, assistant soprano section leader for Chor Leonis put it, to hear they qualified this year.
“It represents that we are not just an ordinary high school choir," Strandjord said. "We are representing the whole of the USA, and we have to work hard, even harder than we’ve been working, to live up to our expectations, which I’m confident that we can.”
To audition, the 51 member SHHS choir had to submit a video recording of two of their best songs, in full concert regalia, which they did at Lewis and Clark Elementary School. Stearns said the committee reviewing the auditions is trying to get a certain number of choirs from all over the world, and choirs that fit certain types of categories, like children’s chorus, youth and adult chorus, and many more categories.
The competition
Chor Leonis will be competing in the youth chorus category and the contemporary music category. For the youth chorus category, the group needs to perform an original composition written before 1900, which is required to be an original composition by a composer of the group’s country, sung in any language. Choirs in this category must also perform a folk song or a folk song arrangement. In the contemporary music category, the choir will have to perform two pieces written after 1900, which must be modern pieces displaying innovative choral techniques in choral music.
The group within Chor Leonis, called “Voce,” (pronounced Vochay) will also be performing in a category for groups from 6 to 16 people. Voce will be performing with approximately 15 people, and they will perform two pieces, one sacred and one secular, which are required to be contrasting styles.
All in all, Chor Leonis will be performing two to three concerts at the festival, equaling 25 through 30 minutes’ worth of music at each concert. The goal is to make each concert be different, with different material each time, Stearns said.
Along with their individual concerts, each choir that attends the festival is required to sing in the Choir of a Thousand Voices, the closing ceremony, where participants might find themselves standing next to and singing with someone from a distant country they’ve only heard about from textbooks. They all sing four or five pieces together with an orchestra.
“This is one of the things I think I’m most excited about for our students, daily song rehearsals with people around the world,” Stearns said. “You might be sitting next to Slovenia or Japan or Brazil, and you’re all rehearsing together, it’s really a beautiful thing.”
The fundraiser
But before Chor Leonis members can get to Canada, they need to raise funds to do so. It will cost the choir $36,000 total to get there, which equals about $800 per person, according to Stearns. The choir plans on getting most of their funds through sponsorships, either from businesses or from individuals.
“It’s imperative to get these sponsorships, we can’t put this on our students,” Stearns said. “We need help from our community to represent the U.S. in this way.”
Stearns said they will be seeking corporate sponsorships of $500 from local and regional businesses. In exchange, the music program will work out advertising rights with those groups, to advertise their names on their programs and other paraphernalia.
Armed with foreknowledge of just how enthralling the welcoming ceremony can be, Stearns, who first participated in the Choral Kathaumixw in 2014 as a grad student, believes the festival will be beneficial both to participants and those who choose to sponsor them.
“There are maybe three to four choirs that will go from the U.S. that’s it,” Stearns said. “We’re probably the only one from the Pacific Northwest from the West Coast. For us to be able to go and rep our country, and everyone’s standing and we all sing the
Canadian National Anthem together, it’s a beautiful moment of unity that brings everyone together. We’re hoping to bring in a couple of business partners to help us achieve that and reach our goal.”
Those interested in sponsoring the choir can contact St. Helens High School Director of Choirs, Eric Stearns, at erics@sthelens.k12.or.us, or at the St. Helens High School choir website: http://sthelenschoir.weebly.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.