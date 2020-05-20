The St. Helens School Board and Superintendent Scot Stockwell begin specific next-step planning tonight to renovate St. Helens High School following the Tuesday, May 19, Oregon Primary Election.
The unofficial county returns show voters approving the $55 million bond measure for the school renovation, 3,971 yes votes, or 52.12 percent, to 3,648 votes, or 47.88 percent no votes. The Columbia County Elections office now has 21-days to certify the election.
The St. Helens School District released the following statement concerning the school bond measure.
"Thank you to the voters of St. Helens for supporting the St. Helens High School Improvement Bond.
"We are excited to once again receive the support and confidence from our community to continue to improve the facilities of the St. Helens School District. St. Helens High School has long needed renovations to upgrade to a 21st century learning institution. We recognize that the bond is an investment in the future of our students and our community.
"The work that we do on the high school will result in well planned and carefully built spaces that will serve St. Helens students and the community for many years.
"A board work session is scheduled for tonight to begin the exciting work of completely renovating St. Helens High School. On behalf of the students and staff, we want to thank you for your support and commitment to our schools."
Follow this developing project here online and in the Wednesday print editions of The Chronicle.
