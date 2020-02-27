A fourth person, Casey Garrett, has filed for candidacy for county commissioner in the Tuesday, May 19 Oregon Primary Election. Garrett filed on Feb. 24 for Position 3, against incumbent Alex Tardif, who had previously been running unopposed.
There are two positions up for re-election on the Columbia County Board of Commissioners, Positions 1 and 3, currently held by Margaret Magruder and Tardif, respectively.
For Position 1, the two candidates running are incumbent Margaret Magruder and Brandee Dudzic, who both filed for the position in September of last year.
Tardif filed for candidacy in September of last year as well.
Position 3
Garrett currently serves as General Services Director for Columbia County, where his primary responsibilities involve overseeing maintenance, capital projects related to county facilities and generally keeping the buildings in order.
“I’m a big believer in doing what we can to keep our local taxes and fees lower, increasing access to public lands, rooting out waste where there is waste and improving public service and strengthening existing relationships.” Garrett said about his decision to run for commissioner.
Garrett said he has a lot of experience in the public sector as a general contractor and project manager, as well as five years’ experience working with the county.
“I have a solid understanding of how things work and how to improve what we do,” Garrett said.
Tardif, Garrett’s opposition, is a tax accountant and lifelong resident of Columbia County, who currently resides in Scappoose, as The Chief previously reported.
According to his biography on the Columbia County website, Tardif’s areas of focus for the commission include maintaining and expanding agricultural opportunities in the county, creating transportation infrastructure, parks and expanding recreational use of the county’s natural areas through tourism.
Position 1
Position 1 incumbent Margaret Magruder was elected to the board of commissioners in November of 2016. Her biography lists her primary focus on the board of commissioners as being on economic development, natural resources and infrastructure.
Magruder is a lifelong Clatskanie resident who owns and manages a wool insulation company in Rainier, Oregon.
Opposition, Brandee Dudzic is the Columbia County Law Librarian. She has a masters degree in mediation and dispute resolution and also teaches free, community-based classes on Bystander Intervention and Nonviolent Communication.
If elected, her goals are to lead for the next generation, demonstrate that transparency, involvement and access are essential to functioning of good government, leverage tourism opportunities in Columbia County and to protect the environment.
“We are surrounded by natural beauty to share with a wider community and we are missing out on substantial revenue and opportunities for job creation,” Dudzic said.
The four candidates are so far the only ones running for the two positions. The deadline to file for candidacy is March 10.
Follow the May Primary Election candidates and issues online at thechronicleonline.com and in Wednesday print editions of The Chronicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.