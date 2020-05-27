As Oregon legislators review the dollars and cents economic impact of COVID-19, they are now also looking at how the pandemic is affecting the environment.
State Rep. Brad Witt will chair the Oregon House Natural Resources Committee on Thursday, May 28, as part of the state's review.
"We will be taking testimony about how the COVID-19 virus is impacting our natural resources," Witt said. "More importantly, we will be focusing on the witness’ suggestions as to what policy improvements our state should take to ameliorate the problems that are identified."
According to Witt, the committee will receive reports about the natural resource agencies response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Invited speakers will be from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, Oregon Parks and Recreation, and Department of Forestry.
"This will be followed by reports from natural resource Industries, organizations and constituencies," Witt said. "It is a full agenda, and we’ll hear from the commercial fishing and processing, forestry and forest products, commerce and transportation, outdoor sports and recreation and conservation and environmental sectors.
The meeting will be streamed on OLIS. To access the meeting, click on the location hyperlink under “Today’s Events at the Capitol”: https://www.oregonlegislature.gov/
Public access can also be through the committee pages by clicking on the video icon next to the meeting date on the right side of the screen: https://olis.oregonlegislature.gov/liz/2019I1/Committees/HNR/2020-05-28-08-00/Agenda.
