The Oregon Government Ethics Commission has announced that it will investigate a complaint filed by St. Helens City Councilor Stephen Topaz regarding the legality of the executive session meeting the St. Helens city council held on May 21 in Portland.
The complaint claims that the location of the meeting was out-of-bounds for a City of St. Helens executive session, and that the topic(s) covered did not fall under ORS 192.660(2)(e) Real Property Transactions, as was written on the meeting notice.
According to the Commission, the investigation will determine whether or not the St. Helens City Council Council violated Oregon’s Public Meetings Law.
About the Oregon Government Ethics Commission
According to the Oregon Government Ethics Commission's webpage, the Commission will impartially and effectively administer and enforce Oregon’s government ethics laws for the benefit of Oregon’s citizens. The Commission will emphasize education in achieving its mission.
The Oregon Government Ethics Commission (OGEC), established by vote of the people in 1974, is a seven-member citizen commission charged with enforcing government ethics laws. Oregon Government Ethics laws prohibit public officials from using office for financial gain, and require public disclosure of economic conflict of interest.
The OGEC also enforces state laws which require lobbyists and the entities they represent to register and periodically report their expenditures. The third area of OGEC jurisdiction is the executive session provisions of public meetings law.
