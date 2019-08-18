On Monday, August 19, Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) for Children of Multnomah, Washington, and Columbia Counties will host their 26th Annual CASA Golf Classic at the Langdon Farms Golf Club.
The event will be presented by Fred Meyer Jewelers. In 2018, this event raised $192,000 in support of CASA’s mission.
The audience comprised over 175 golfers, including leaders from Portland’s corporate and philanthropic communities and vendors from all over the United States, including New York, Texas and California. CASA’s Board of Director will be in attendance as well, including PGA Pro Quincy Heard.
In the words of Jon Cook, Fred Meyer Jewelers Vice President of Operations and CASA Board Member “Fred Meyer Jewelers is proud to partner with CASA for Children for the 26th year of the CASA Golf Classic. Over 3,000 children are living in the foster care system in Multnomah, Washington, & Columbia Counties alone. We are proud to support CASA for Children’s work in the community to help children who have been abused or neglected find safe, permanent homes.”
All proceeds raised from the event directly impact our ability to serve more children with a CASA volunteer. A CASA passionately and tirelessly works to guide a child through the trauma of the court system. Oregon law gives CASAs unusual authority as a ‘party to the case’ so that they are able to ensure that the system does not ignore a child’s needs and that the judge has the information to act in the child’s best interests. A CASA is trained to work with judges, social workers, teachers, foster parents, and family members to ensure that the safety and well-being of the child is front and center.
If you are interested in learning more about how to become a CASA volunteer, upcoming trainings, or future fundraising events, please contact Anne Marie Johnson, Director of Development and Communications, at 503.988.4170 or ajohnson@casahelpskids.org.
