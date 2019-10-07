The fall burn period for residential open burning in the city of St. Helens will begin on the third Saturday in October, running from Saturday, October 19 through Sunday, November 3, 2019.
Before burning anything in your yard, a burn permit must be obtained through Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRF&R). Residential burn permits are available through CRF&R’s website at www.crfr.com/burn-permits.html. If you apply for a permit online and provide your email address, an automated renewal notice will be sent to you via email when your permit is about to expire. Burn permits can also be obtained at CRF&R’s Administration Office, 270 Columbia Boulevard, St. Helens.
Due to low rainfall and high temperatures over the last several years, it is extremely important that anyone wishing to start an outdoor fire check the burn line each day that they plan to burn. Burn bans may still be in effect even if you have obtained a burn permit. Always check the burn line at 503-397-4800 to find out if it is an open burn day.
Burn permits last for one year from the date of issue. However, there are only two authorized burn periods within St. Helens city limits, on the first Saturday in May for 16 consecutive days and the third Saturday in October for 16 consecutive days.
Burning grass clippings, plastics, household garbage, petroleum products and rubber products is not allowed. Burning may only be conducted during daylight hours.
For further information regarding burn permits, please contact Columbia River Fire and Rescue’s Administration Office at 503-397-2990.
During the month of November, Hudson Garbage Service will pick up yard debris bins on a weekly basis at no additional charge to customers who live inside St. Helens city limits.
