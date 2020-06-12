The City of St. Helens has applied for two community development block grants (CDBG) to provide funds for to assist small businesses and micro-enterprise assistance during the pandemic.
The first grant would provide $50,000 of needed equipment, like masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and single-use plastic bags. The second grant would provide $150,000 to as many small businesses as possible, according to City Communications Officer Crystal King.
COVID-19 Emergency
Assistance CDBG
The $50,000 COVID-19 Emergency Assistance funds are needed in order to meet the needs of St. Helens residents because public services have been stretched thin during the pandemic, King said.
While health-related agencies, first responders, law enforcement and other municipal people are already equipped with needed personal protective equipment (PPE), some entities that were lacking in the equipment will now receive needed supplies.
“There are outstanding PPE needs for community-based public service agencies,” King said.
Columbia County Emergency Management (CCEM) and Columbia County Public Health work to meet the needs of healthcare facilities and workers to supply them with PPE. That doesn’t mean that other entities don’t also need PPE, but those needs are met through grants like this one, according to King.
Some of those public service agencies that need PPE and can’t necessarily be supplied through CCEM or Public Health include Meals on Wheels, a program run by the St. Helens Senior Center, which receives its funding through the Community Action Team (CAT).
COVID-19 Community Development Block Grant Emergency Assistance funds will make PPE and other necessary supplies available to public service agencies county-wide through an agreement between the City of St. Helens, Columbia County and Community Action Team,” King said. “Supplies and material stocks need to be replenished and maintained if vital community services are to be available to the individuals and families that we serve.”
Small Business and
Micro-Enterprise CDBG funds
The $150,000 grant funding amounts will vary according to business need, King said.
“The Emergency Business Assistance grant program is intended to do help businesses remain solvent through the crisis and be ready/able to rebuild and/or reopen and to fill specific cash flow gaps in businesses’ larger efforts to scale down, reduce expenses and take any additional defensive measures to survive the crisis,” King said.
The city estimates the program will benefit at least 60 to 100 business owners and their employees, all of which will be low- or moderate-income. However, priority will be given to businesses with 25 or fewer employees, according to city officials.
“As our community begins to recover from this economic disaster, the partner team will evaluate how to best use these funds if we are awarded the grant. Program and evaluation materials are currently being developed,” King said.
The city is operating in partnership with Columbia County Economic Team (CCET) and the Col-Pac Economic Development District to disburse the funds should they be awarded, according to King.
Business Oregon originally invited the city to apply for the grant because the city has an open CDBG grant and because the city meets certain eligibility requirements to receive the funds.
“The St. Helens City Council and staff are committed to strong partnerships county-wide and see this as an opportunity to assist businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” King said
