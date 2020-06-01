Fire crews across Columbia County often use live fire exercises for critical skill building to best prepare them for whatever challenges they may face in their line of duty.
Clatskanie Rural Fire Protection and Kappa Fire crews participated in such a live fire exercise at a rural home east of Clatskanie on Saturday, May 30.
The home was donated for the burn-to-learn by the property owner.
Just before the burn was to take place, The Chronicle contacted Clatskanie Rural Fire Protection District division training officer Gabriel Wiggins for insight into the live burning exercise.
The Chronicle: What specifically will the crews be doing during this live training that is designed to help each firefighter improve his/her skills?
Gabriel Wiggins: Live fire training evolutions such as this give firefighters an opportunity to practice their firefighter skills and put their knowledge to practice during realistic conditions. Firefighters will practice hoseline advancement, nozzle control, suppression tactics, and will see the evolution of fire behavior from the incipient phase through the growth phase.
During the burndown phase of the exercise, firefighters will protect exposures as would occur during a defensive fire. Additionally, this provides firefighters the chance to watch a fire progress from the incipient phase, growth phase, fully developed phase, through to the decay phase.
The Chronicle: How do these exercises help strengthen the firefighting team's effective and efficient teamwork needed in an actual fire and other emergency responses?
Wiggins: The fire service requires teamwork at all levels to be effective, from the individual firefighters working on a crew, crews working together as a division or group, all the way to agencies supporting each other through mutual aid agreements.
During this exercise each firefighter will be assigned to a crew. Each crew will be assigned a different task during each evolution. Some of the tasks which will be assigned are fire attack, backup hoseline, rapid intervention crew, and water supply. An incident command system will be put in place to support and coordinate operations.
This will also be a multi-jurisdictional exercise. Mist Birkenfeld RFPD is participating by sending a crew to participate in the live fire training. Columbia River Fire and Rescue will be assisting by providing ambulance coverage for the Clatskanie Fire District so all the employees of the Clatskanie Fire District have a chance to participate. Additional agencies in the region have also been invited however have conflicts which preclude their participation.
The Chronicle: These live exercises often come with some level of challenges and even danger. What are those challenges, the danger, and as the District training officer, what do you emphasize to the crews going into these extensive training sessions?
Wiggins: Firefighting is an inherently dangerous business and training evolutions are no exception. We do however take steps to reduce that risk. As the Instructor-in-Charge of this evolution, I have used NFPA 1403: Standard for Live Fire Training Evolutions to plan this exercise. This standard provides guidance on personnel requirements, equipment requirements, even going as far as calculating the minimum gallons of water required to be available.
Risk is further diminished through the use of redundant systems. Fire streams will be supported from multiple fire pumps. The primary water supply for this exercise will be a pond located on the property with multiple water tenders on site as a secondary water supply. Exterior and interior safety officers are also assigned to monitor for any issues.
The command emphasis for live fire training evolutions such as this is always the safety of participants. As in all operations, every firefighter is encouraged to inform their supervisor of concerns. Prior to starting any of the evolutions each firefighter will enter the building to familiarize themselves with the layout and alternative exits they could use.
Additional considerations have been made for this training evolution in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Originally scheduled for March, we postponed until the Governor started lifting the stay at home orders. Firefighters will be practicing good social distancing practices when not wearing their respirators. Briefings will be held in the apparatus bay instead of the classroom to promote distancing and crews will enter the building in small groups for their pre-fire walkthrough.
The Chronicle: How and why was this site on Beaver Falls Road selected and when was the last live fire exercise conducted by the CRFPD?
Wiggins: The structure on this site was donated to the fire district for training. The property owners are demolishing the building in order to build a new house. We have been training on this structure since January. During this time, we have done hose advancement evolutions, search and rescue, basement fire scenarios, and ventilation practice, culminating with the live fire training.
The last live fire training Clatskanie Fire has conducted on an acquired structure was in November 2017.
The Chronicle: How many crew members will participate and what fire vehicles will be used at the training site?
Wiggins: Approximately 20 firefighters from the Clatskanie Fire District will be participating in the training on Saturday. Additional personnel from Mist Birkenfeld RFPD will be in attendance. One engine, one pumper-tender, one water tender, and multiple command units will be directly used for the training. We will also have an ambulance on scene.
An additional two engines and another ambulance will be on standby in the event there is an emergency call while the live fire evolutions are taking place. If this were to happen, crews will be identified to respond to the emergency call as well as which crews will stay on site to ensure safe burndown operations.
Wiggins adds that for safety reasons, the training was not open to the public.
