St. Helens will soon be home to a new off-street walking trail thanks to a grant from the Nike Community Impact Fund of the Oregon Community Foundation. This off-street nature trail will be installed within a section of the South 5th Street right-of-way that has never been developed as a street.
The City of St. Helens was notified at the end of September that they had received a $19,000 grant from the Nike Community Impact Fund of The Oregon Community Foundation to install approximately 1,000 feet of trail that will connect Nob Hill Nature Park to an existing pedestrian path on Tualatin Street.
The project will be known as the 5th Street Trail Project.
The City is being supported in its trail project by the Columbia River Youth Corps, a school that was founded as a partnership between the Oregon Youth Conservation Corps and the St. Helens School District for students grades 10 through 12 that combines traditional classroom time and hands-on field work with their community. Trail construction, including removal of vegetation, grading work, laying gravel, removing trash, and replanting, will be completed by a Columbia River Youth Corps student group of approximately seven students and a crew leader.
In addition to the trail work that will be completed by the Columbia River Youth Corps, the City plans to install a boardwalk over a small wetland area and trail signage.
This is the first phase of a larger project that has a goal of connecting Nob Hill Nature Park and the St. Helens riverfront to the commercial corridor of Columbia Boulevard. Once all phases of the 5th Street Trail Project are complete, community members and families will be able to walk or run on a safe pedestrian path from their homes to Columbia Boulevard stores, to Nob Hill Nature Park, and to the St. Helens riverfront.
The total project cost is $35,790. In addition to the $19,000 grant, a $16,790 project match will be achieved with in-kind labor from the City and Columbia River Youth Corps. The project will be completed by September 2020.
