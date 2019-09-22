This fall, Columbia County residents will have the opportunity to get a jumpstart on their college education and workforce training goals.
Portland Community College’s Adult Basic Education (ABE) Program will offer a Reading/Writing class on Monday and Wednesday evenings from 6-9 p.m., beginning Sept. 23 at the St. Helens WorkSource location (500 N. Highway 30, Suite 320). Classes are free of charge.
The classes are part of an effort to align pre-college educational opportunities with the advanced manufacturing initiative taking form in Columbia County, which is the result of partnerships between industry, the Oregon Manufacturing Innovation Center (OMIC) initiative, higher education institutions, and government entities.
ABE courses help students build basic reading, writing, and math skills to enhance their preparation for college-level credit coursework. The classes also assist students with passing the GED exam.
Dawn Hagopian, an instructor of ABE at PCC and tutor at St. Helens High School’s Advancement Via Individual Determination Program (AVID), will teach the fall class.
To sign up for classes or for more information, contact Amanda Sanford at (971) 722-7683, or email amanda.sanford1@pcc.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.