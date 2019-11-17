People with a St. Helens Public Library card can now enjoy free wireless internet access at home or on the go thanks to a new mobile hotspot program launched by the Library.
The St. Helens Public Library has ten mobile hotspot devices available for patrons to check out. Once the device is turned on, patrons can enjoy free access to Wi-Fi for up to 21 days until the device is due back at the Library.
Mobile hotspots are perfect for patrons who lack internet access at home, need Wi-Fi coverage when switching internet service providers, or are going on a trip and want to guarantee access to the internet without relying on public, hotel, or motel Wi-Fi availability.
The wireless mobile hotspots are available for checkout at St. Helens Public Library for 21 days and cannot be renewed. To check out a hotspot, patrons must have an adult library card. Juvenile card holders and Passport Program card holders are not able to check out hotspots at this time.
The hotspot devices work with smartphones, laptops, tablets, cameras, and printers and are supported on most newer Windows, Mac, and Android operating systems. The rechargeable battery lasts for up to 6.4 hours, and the device is WPA-enabled for increased security.
The St. Helens Public Library purchased the hotspots through Mobile Beacon, a nonprofit organization with a mission to affordably
connect nonprofits to high-speed internet access to better serve the world. Working in partnership with nonprofits and community anchor institutions such as libraries, schools, community centers, hospitals, and senior citizen centers, Mobile Beacon aims to improve broadband access and digital literacy for millions of Americans, especially underserved groups such as the elderly, low-income, and disabled. According to Mobile Beacon, nationwide, over 62 percent of libraries provide the only free internet access in their community.
For further information regarding the St. Helens Public Library’s mobile hotspot program, please contact Reference Librarian Brenda Herren-Kenaga at 503-397-4544 or brendah@ci.st-helens.or.us.
