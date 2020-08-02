Discussions have begun about whether or not to merge the Columbia County Community Justice Department with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).
The justice department is currently its own entity and overseen by the Columbia County Board of Commissioners.
The merger was triggered by the retirement this month of Janet Evans, the justice department’s director. Columbia County Sheriff Brian Pixley has submitted a proposal to the Columbia County Board of Commissioners to combine the Community Justice Department with the CCSO.
The Community Justice Department was created in 2012 after the dissolution of the community corrections department. The Community Justice Department has two divisions – an adult and a juvenile department. The department is responsible for reducing criminal contact, according to its website.
“Our department partners with community groups and human services agencies, and provides a continuum of supervision, incarceration and programming to manage offender behavior,” an online information page about the program states.
The same information page states the work is done through partnering with the Oregon Department of Corrections, the Oregon Youth Authority and local criminal justice agencies. The adult division supervises criminal offenders sentenced to probation by the court or parole by a correctional facility. The juvenile division fulfills a similar role for those under age 18.
Benefits
Pixley and Evans were present at a county commission meeting earlier this month to discuss the pros and cons of the potential merge.
The benefits would be shared resources between the programs, including training, according to Pixley, who said the CCSO, which provides some training each year to the probation staff, would be able to provide the staff with additional training every year.
Better infrastructure, which Evans said allows for communicating with individuals higher up the ladder, was something that Evans noted as an additional benefit that she said has been made apparent to her as an executive director.
“One of the biggest challenges in this role has been that lack of support in some ways,” Evans said. “When you’re dealing with elected officials and they’re not an elected official, and then you’re dealing with unions and you’re getting hit at all angles, sometimes it’s really challenging if you don’t have the necessary infrastructure to go up a ladder.”
Pixley said one potential disadvantage of the combining of the departments would be the loss of the current Community Justice Department’s autonomy. Probation officers would report directly to Pixley under the new system, and Pixley admitted to not having a lot of knowledge about probation.
“My issue is lack of expertise,” Pixley said. “It’s a big learning curve, but I have been in touch with a couple of the sheriffs from around the state that have experience in this, including a county who actually has adult and juvenile under their umbrella. So I have people that I can lean on.”
Controversy
The potential merger hit a nerve with some county residents, who voiced their concerns during the county board of commissioners public comment time during the meeting.
“I personally find that (the merger) to be pretty problematic and concerning,” Warren resident Sabbath Mikelson said. “Sheriff’s departments and rehabilitative departments are separate. Rehabilitative programs require stuff that’s not policing.”
“This is not something we should be doing right now,” Scappoose resident Carrol Sweet said. “I’m not putting this in terms of criticizing the sheriff. It doesn’t make sense, logically. We have had a lot of good presentations from Community Justice. It’s an interesting and very worthwhile program, and I think it should stand on its own, with the Board of Commissioners in charge, not the sheriff.”
The comments and discussion concerning the proposed county merger come during a time where many citizens across the nation are raising a rallying cry to defund the police – reallocate funding away from police departments and into local government agencies—as a means to curb police brutality. The Community Justice Department is one such local government department exemplified by those who support defunding police.
Next Steps
The commissioners did not immediately embrace Pixey’s merger proposal.
Commissioner Margaret Magruder said she wanted to hear judges’ thoughts and other counties’ success or failure who have done similar programs before making a decision. Both Evans and Pixley recommended doing a trial run of the program, which they both suggested should be longer than one year.
“Whether it’s two or three or four years, one year is definitely too short for a trial to judge success,” Evans said.
Commissioner Henry Heimuller said he wanted to see a more official proposal before making a decision.
“What I’ve seen come before us is not what I call a proposal,” Heimuller said. “What you presented today, I think is an opinion piece that puts a few things on paper.”
Heimuller agreed with Magruder, saying he wanted to see data on successes and failures of similar programs in other counties and recidivism rates based on if the program remains on its own or goes back to the state.
“I don’t care what the number is,” he said, “whether it’s a year or two years, three to five years. I don’t care what the trial period is. At the end of that trial period, I want my colleagues and I to be able to say, this is working and here’s why. And that’s all I need to make an informed decision.”
