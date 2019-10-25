The OSU Extension office in Columbia County will be offering the Master Gardener™ training again this spring. This year, we are trying a new schedule that allows people that work to attend. The classes will be held on Wednesdays from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. and on alter-nate Saturdays from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. for about 10 weeks starting on February 5, 2020 at the Extension office in St. Helens. Cost of the program is $100.00 which includes a large re-source book. Some scholarships are available. Master Gardeners are responsible for providing volunteer gardening education to the community as partial payback for the training. If interested in the program, call the Extension office at (503) 397-3462 for an in-formation packet. Online registration is now available at https://tinyurl.com/ColumbiaMG2020. We can also send you an application and/or you can come into our office to sign up.
Lots of upcoming events:
Stink bugs, box elder bugs, Japanese beetles, & other interesting insects
This free program will be presented by an Oregon Department of Agriculture entomologist at the OSU Extension office in St. Helens (505 N. Columbia River Highway) at 6:30 p.m. in Thursday, October 24.
Free household hazardous waste collection event Saturday, October 26th from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the St. Helens transfer station (1601 Railroad Ave.)
Clean out lots of things including household quantities of automotive chemicals, pesticides, solvents, fluorescent bulbs, batteries and more. For what you can and can’t bring to this free event go to https://www.co.columbia.or.us/files/lds/solid-waste/columbia-county-household-hazerdous-waste-2019.pdf
Oregon Mycological Society Fall Mushroom Show in Portland
At the annual fall mushroom show on Sunday, October 27, from noon - 5 p.m. you can view beautifully displayed specimens from around the region and talk to mushroom experts. There will be vendors, books for sale, mushroom cooking samples, great speakers, and much more. At is at the World Forestry Center across the parking lot from the Oregon Zoo. Admission, $5 adults, $3 seniors/students. For more information go to https://www.wildmushrooms.org/.
Volunteer work party at Nob Hill Nature Park in St. Helens
Help restore trails and plantings at Nob Hill Nature Park in St Helens, OR. The Scappoose Bay Watershed Council and Friends of Nob Hill Nature Park invite you to join the semi-annual volunteer work party on Saturday, November 2, from 1 to 4 PM. Nob Hill Nature Park is a 6.6-acre oak woodland overlooking the Columbia River. The Friends of NHNP have been doing
restoration there since 2004. Dress for the weather, including rain gear if needed. Gloves, tools, water and snacks are provided. This work party takes place rain or shine. Meet at the city’s wastewater treatment plant, 451 Plymouth Street, in St Helens. All are welcome. Pre-registration is requested by Friday, November 1 by calling Scappoose Bay Watershed Council at 503-397-7904. Or e-mail to info@scappoosebaywc.org
Two local mushroom events in November
There is a free mycological presentation at the Scappoose Library on Wednesday, November 6 from 6:30-7:30 by Jordan Weiss.
The first annual St. Helen’s Mushroom Fair will be held on Saturday, November 9, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. with a pop-up dinner from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.details TBD. The location is the old Columbia Elec-tric Feed and Seed building at 14th/Columbia in St. Helens. More details and posters coming soon. Watch for them.
Fall garden topics
Keep baiting slugs. They will mate and lay eggs if it ever warms a bit. You want to stop them and reduce the overwintering eggs as much as possible. Your transplants and seed-lings next spring will be so much happier. By the way, did you know slugs have ~10,000 micro teeth?
Consider whitewashing trunks of young trees. It will help to prevent winter freeze in-jury and sunburn in the summer. Apply white latex paint to the trunk up about four feet. Won’t take much time and is an easy project for a dry fall day, if we ever get one.
Did the stink bugs disappear? The program listed above may give us some insight. I have seen stink bug damage on Asian pears (heavy dimpling and often distortion of the fruit) and a few other crops. But they haven’t shown up on walls seeking to winter over with you inside. Maybe they are on a later schedule. Maybe, a predator or two have re-duced the population at the egg or early instar stage. We can only hope.
What is making those lawn divots? I got a number of calls in the last several weeks about lawns that had lots of small divots taken out. One location had an area about 5 feet wide by about 30 feet long. The rest of the lawn was untouched. Generally, the lawns re-cover fully. But what is doing it? Skunks or raccoons are the perps. They are looking for juicy crane fly and/or cutworm larvae to fatten up on for winter. The animals move fast and aerate your lawn as they grab the grub. Both animal species do their best work at night and generally don’t make a sound or, in the case of skunks, leave a scent. You can also see robins, Steller’s jays, crows, flickers, starlings and others looking for the same meal. They don’t rip anything up but rather use their sharp beaks to spear the larvae. All are providing good biological control, for free.
Warm wet fall weather can set up fruit disease. Consider spraying, assuming we get a stretch of dry days, copper on apples, pears, peaches, cherries, and blueberries. This may help reduce disease problems next spring.
Take extra produce to the Food Bank this year.
Free newsletter
The Oregon State University Extension office in Columbia County publishes a monthly newsletter on gardening and farming topics (called County Living) written/edited by yours truly. All you need to do is ask for it and it will be mailed or emailed to you. Call (503) 397-3462 to be put on the list. Alternatively, you can find it on the web at
http://extension.oregonstate.edu/columbia/ and click on newsletters.
Many extension publications available online
Are you putting up salsa, saving seeds, or thinking about planting grapes? OSU has a large number of its publications available for free download. Just go to https://catalog.extension.oregonstate.edu/. Click on publications and start exploring.
The Extension Service offers its programs and materials equally to all people.
Contact information for the Extension office
Oregon State University Extension Service – Columbia County. 505 N. Columbia River Highway (across from the Legacy clinic). St. Helens, OR 97051. 503 397-3462. Email: chip.bubl@oregonstate.edu
