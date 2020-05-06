Seniors tossing their caps into the air has been the tradition at most graduation ceremonies, including those at St. Helens High School over the years, but the 2020 graduation will have seniors following a more creative and health safety path as they graduate in early June.
Due to the state’s social distancing orders to slow COVID-19, new restrictive graduation guidelines have been issued by the Oregon Education Department (OED). See the guidelines with this story at thechronicleonline.com.
In releasing the graduation guidelines, the OED stated, “despite recent modeling that shows current efforts are “flattening the curve” or slowing the spread of COVID-19, Oregon is still in the midst of the outbreak and must continue to “Stay Home, Save Lives.” The Oregon Department of Education (ODE) and Oregon Health Authority (OHA) recognize that this creates challenges for school districts and local communities that wish to provide students an opportunity to participate in the life milestone of a graduation ceremony or other year-end celebrations.”
St. Helens High School Activities Director Noelle Freshner has been charged with developing the schools 2020 graduation plans amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It has been nuts,” Freshner said in describing the hours and days she has been devoting to the creative graduation ceremonies.
At first, Freshner developed a graduation ceremony that would have taken place at the high school with the social distancing guidelines, but because of the encouragement and excitement offered by city and community members, the ceremony was changed and is now scheduled for 12 p.m. June 5 at the Columbia County Courthouse steps in downtown St. Helens.
Freshner said the graduation will now have students driven to the court house steps with immediate family in the vehicles. Each student will emerge from the vehicles, walk up the court house steps, receive their diploma, walk back and enter the vehicle and leave.
“By moving it to the court house, It actually made our plan better because it provides the ability of each of the names of the graduating students to be announced and by having school board members sitting in the town squad to watch and cheer for our students, it will feel more like the original ceremony,” she said. “It went from a pick up and drive through, to an actual ceremony.”
Freshner said due to the state’s current health emergency restrictions, no public gathering will be allowed during the Friday event.
A Thursday night cruise from 8 to 10 p.m. Thursday, June 4, is planned through downtown St. Helens with the graduating seniors and community members who wish to participate. The cruise is also designed to follow social distancing requirements.
Other traditional graduation ceremony events are planned separately and will be video taped, such as student speeches, awards and scholarships, for a virtual online YouTube presentation.
Details of the graduation events and the cruise were scheduled to be posted at the St. Helens High School website this week.
Scappoose, Rainier and Clatskanie High Schools are also planning social distancing graduation ceremonies.
Follow the St. Helens High School graduation events here online and in the Wednesday print editions of The Chronicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.