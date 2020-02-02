The statewide graduation rate for the class of 2018-19 is 80 percent, up 1.3 percentage points over the previous year and the highest graduation rate ever recorded in Oregon, according to data released by the Oregon Department of Education (ODE).
Local school officials have now reviewed the numbers and are speaking out about progress and what more must be done.
The St. Helens School District reports its 4-year cohort graduation rate is the highest it has ever been, at 87.32 percent, and up 6.59 percentage points from 2017-18. In a statement, District officials said compared with the other 18 schools from around the state with similar graduation class sizes, St. Helens High School had the second largest improvement in graduation rate.
Graduation barriers
According to St. Helens High School Principal Dr. Katy Wagner, there are many barriers that exist that could lead to a student not graduating.
“Many research studies have identified that the number of credits that a 9th grade student receives is a predictor of on-time graduation,” she said. “Higher mobility and unstable living situations can lead to increased risk of not graduating. We examine attendance, behavior, and course completion data to identify risk factors and develop interventions and supports for those students and their families to help them succeed.”
The SHHS graduation approach
Wagner said the District and the St. Helens High School staff and teachers are working to reach all students to ensure graduation.
“We implemented a 9th grade Success Team that examines student data and develops interventions to build relationships, provide academic support, and connect students with resources,” Wagner said. “We also implemented a Saturday Intercessions led by teachers and staff that provides students with space and time to make up assignments, retake exams, and receive extra academic support. This has been well-attended by students and continues to build a culture of care and excellence.”
Wagner said additional staff, including a social worker, counselors, and student success coach also have been hired to provide direct services to students.
“These additional supports have been crucial in connecting with students, creating wrap teams for those who struggle, and provide accountability,” Wagner said. “We have also shifted the school culture and practice around how to recover credit due to previous course failures. We have also worked to implement Restorative Practices, rather than punitive punishment, to demonstrate to students that we care about their success, we want them to be engaging in instruction, and will work collaboratively to problem solve. We don't want to push anyone out.”
Engaging all students
According to Wagner, a school-wide vote was held to paint a mural in the school that says "Be here. Be you. Belong." and to have the quote in all classrooms.
“We are building a welcoming culture for all,” she said.
Wagner acknowledges that more must be done.
“We will be developing a Summer School program that allows students to regain credit from course failures, and provide academic support in math to increase success of 9th graders as they transition to high school,” she said. “We will also be offering courses in Youth Development which is based on the neuroscience of how we learn, mindset and motivation, and organizational skills to set students up for success in high school.”
Wagner said the SHHS teachers examined their course offerings and have begun thinking about different ways to engage students that are relevant to them while meeting rigorous standards. This includes new courses like computer science, yoga, American Sign Language, thematic Language Arts curriculum (Race in America, Voices of American Women, Podcasts, War and Conflict, Law and Disorder), in addition to our recently developed courses such as Global Ethnography through Food and Music, Wild Foods, Monsters & Villains, Graphic Novels, to name a few, Wagner said.
“We have also worked to develop Sources of Strength, a peer-led program that supports students in their well-being, and received an Oregon Health Authority Grant to complete a health needs assessment of our students and the community to inform future planning to ensure our students' mental and physical health needs are met,” Wagner said.
