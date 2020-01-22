Columbia Community Mental Health has re-opened a peer-support center for members of the community who need it.
On Saturday, Jan. 18, The Jordan Center, located at 297 S. 1st Street, in St. Helens, celebrated the completion of its renovation during a grand-re-opening ceremony.
Opened in 2012, the center was made in honor and memory of Nick Jordan, a well-liked patient of Columbia Community Mental Health (CCMH) who passed away from cancer.
According to CCMH Public Relations and Director of Development, Hope Wirta, the center would have been a place for Jordan to go had he survived to take part in it.
Jordan’s mother, Peggy Jordan Hammond, was the impetus to get the center going after first giving funds, according to Wirta. The center draws a crowd of approximately 30 regular participants, Wirta estimates. Since opening in 2012, however, the center has been badly in need of upgrades and refurbishment. The Chronicle sat down with Wirta to talk about the grand re-opening, what it took to get there, and where the center is heading now.
The Chronicle: The Center has been open since 2012. Why the decision to re-vamp it?
Hope Wirta: It had just gotten really run down, and needed some work put into it. Also, along with the center itself, we’ve changed a little how it’s being run. Originally it was run by peer, run by the people who went there. It was a great idea, it just didn’t work the way it was intended to. It just needed a little more management.
CCMH just started overseeing the center in 2018. We have a supervisor and her name is Samantha Looney. She’ll run the activities, take donations, screen it, so we don’t run into the same problems again. She’ll make connections that need to be made. She’ll be there every Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Chronicle: What was added that wasn’t there before?
Wirta: There wasn’t a lot added. It was really just a cleaning up, a freshening up. There was electrical work, floor was redone, new kitchen floor put in, new washer and dryer put in. A fresh coat of paint from top to bottom. We put some new furniture in there. Really was just a re-vamp. A lot of stuff was taken out. And just being really purposeful about it. There’s a group room for groups that come in there to meet. Warmline, a hotline for counseling, comes in and operates there one day a week. There’s a crafting area, and crafts are in the shelves and not just on the floor, so it’s really just little things like that that we did.
The Chronicle: How long did the revamp take, and how was it funded?
Wirta: The entire process, from raising funds to the grand re-opening, was about six months. This was almost all completely funded by grants and donations. A lot of donated work, a lot of it was because our maintenance crew went in and did all of the work. A lot of it was just elbow grease and paint.
The Chronicle: Who is welcome to use the Jordan Center?
Wirta: The Jordan Center is a peer drop-in center for people that are in recovery, people coping with mental health issues. It’s a center for people to receive social support and peer counseling if they’re recovering from mental health and substance abuse issues. It’s a place where they can just be themselves. It’s a center modeled on peer support, which recent research shows is the best way to support people in recovery.
The Chronicle: How do you feel about having a place like the Jordan Center in the community?
Wirta: I think it’s amazing. The people that had been going there, even though it was run down, they used it consistently. It was their home away from home, it’s where they’re comfortable, and where they’re happy. It will get good continued use and we’ll hope to build on it more and more. Eventually we’d love to have it open full time. It’s a place to go. It’s a home.
