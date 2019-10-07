Members of the Columbia County Museum Association (CCMA) will lead guided tours of the historic Columbia County Courthouse, which served as Halloweentown City Hall and the mayor’s office.
Tours will take place October 12 and 19 from 1:15-5 p.m.
Photo opportunities with movie props and replica costumes.
Suggested donation of $3 for 12 and older.
