It is the City of St. Helens' signature event each fall that draws thousands and produces significant revenue, this year, due to the pandemic and the state's social distancing requirements, Halloweeentown will be different, but will retain the same spirit of fun and adventure.
The City of St. Helens event contractor Tina Curry provides us with the latest details in the conversation below.
The Chronicle: Due to the pandemic, what changes are being made to ensure the safety of the event goers but also to retain the spirit of the annual celebration?
Tina Curry: Limiting the daily number to comply. Doing all requirements as outlined by Governor regarding restrooms, numbers inside retail etc.
The Chronicle: What are the activities planned and dates of this fall's events? Curry: The activities are listed on the http://www.spiritofhalloweentown.com website under schedule.
Most activities are outdoors and the ones that are inside will be complying with the number of people allowed as in retail locations and other guidelines.
The Chronicle: Certainly, this popular and positive St. Helens event takes much planning. Give us the range of how that effort works and who is involved. Curry: E2C Productions does the planning for Halloweentown year round. We have meetings with community members and businesses to get feedback and ideas.
During the dates we have direct engagement with lots of local groups involved including CERT, Kiwanis, Humane Society and many others. Public Works is involved with bringing displays to life and the police are involved in traffic and safety concerns.
The following story about Halloweeentown first appeared in the 2020 Columbia County Business Guide, produced this spring by The Chronicle.
The Business of Halloweentown
For newcomers, figuring out why St. Helens becomes “Halloweentown” once a year each fall may likely be a mystery unto itself. To the uninitiated, there isn’t an obvious tie-in to the theme of costumes, jack-o-lanterns, and haunted houses. It isn’t Portland and roses, Macy’s and Christmas, or Pendleton and a rodeo.
Halloween has been a big deal in town for decades and comes to be one of the major centerpieces that draws hundreds with an annual kid’s parade featuring costumed children, trick-or-treating at the doors of local businesses and people making creative scarecrows and hanging their displays all around St. Helens.
While Halloweentown is designed for fun and community engagement it also provides a significant boost to the city’s economy, according to St. helens City Administrator John Walsh.
“In many ways the event has transformed St. Helens from a fading mill town to a community recognized internationally as a top destination for Halloween activities,” Walsh said. “Halloween town has created a sense of community identity and brought an economic boost to the region. The event draws tens of thousands of visitors each year throughout the month of October which stay in hotels, eat at local restaurants, shop at local merchants and experience all that St. Helens has to offer.”
By the numbers
City of St. Helens Tourism representative Tina Curry said Halloeentown generates well over a million dollars annually.
“This is direct to businesses and merchant dollars,” Curry said.
In addition, the City of St. Helens and sponsors have received an estimated value of several million dollars in media reach through magazine, newspaper, radio and social media articles and tourism related articles, according to Curry.
“We’ve had almost one million people visit our discovercolumbiacounty.com site alone,” she said. “We’ve had individual posts that garner more than 24 million views. If you have to put an exact number to this it’s very difficult but our audits show very high results.”
St. Helens annual “Spirit of Halloweentown” festivities are days filled with extroverted behavior. Dressing in costumes, screaming in haunted houses, pretending that St. Helens is the Halloweentown depicted in the 1998 Disney movie shot in the town in 1998 for its Disney Channel cable feed using settings around the Old Town area.
Titled “Halloweentown,” the movie stars Debbie Reynolds as a witch named Aggie who visits her daughter and grandchildren at Halloween, after an argument, she leaves by hopping a magic bus. Her grandchildren, unbeknown to her, join her as stowaways on the bus and the group ends up in a place called “Halloweentown.”
One of the climax moments of the film occurs inside the Columbia Theatre in the Old Town District of St. Helens. Another major scene in the movie is re-enacted each year in St. Helens, the lighting of the bigger than life jack-o-lantern in the plaza in front of the courthouse. It is a replica of the original pumpkin from the movie.
The kickoff to St. Helens Halloweentown is held annually with the lighting of the large pumpkin at the city’s Old Town District.
See more photos and video of previous Halloweentown activities in St. Helens at thechronicleonline.com.
