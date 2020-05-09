While the St. Helens City Council is embracing plans to provide community showers for the homeless, it is not endorsing a local park restroom shower facility for the effort.
During the city council's April 22 work session, the Community Action Team (CAT) and Columbia Community Mental Health (CCMH) asked the council to open showers located at the McCormick Park restroom to the homeless.
The two social service agencies asked that city allow approximately 300 homeless to use the showers for at least three days a week for three hours a day as a temporary project during the COVID-19 pandemic.
But the request was met with concerns from multiple city residents and questions and suggestions regarding logistical issues from city councilors.
During discussion about the CAT / CCMH request at the regular May 6 city council meeting, a shower trailer rather than opening a city facility was suggested. Councilor Keith Locke said that CAT's executive director Dan Brown had decided that that would be the solution.
The question the councilors and city staff members are now facing is where to place the trailer.
One of the issues is that the shower trailer available is electric and requires a 220-volt outlet and the only location owned by the city that would be available is downtown. Another concerns is that the trailer would need both water and sewer hookups both of which are most likely available at a campground, according to St. Helens Public Works Interim Director Sue Nelson.
Councilor Doug Morten suggested that the Scappoose Bay Marina RV Park would have access to a 220-volt outlet and water and sewer. However, that location is county-operated and would require the city working with the county to obtain the required permission and permitting.
City councilors also raised concern about the potential for bringing in additional people from outlying areas if shower facilities were opened up for local homeless.
“I worry about the floodgates opening from Longview, Portland, Rainier, Washington," Morten said. "I mean, good luck, because if you start something, how are you going to get out of it?”
Councilor Ginny Carlson said if CCMH and CAT controlled the schedule, it would not be as big of a problem to have showers opened up to everyone within the surrounding area.
St. Helens City Administrator John Walsh suggested such an agreement have a start and end date, with certain hours of the day blocked off for the showers.
The council directed city staff to work with CAT's Brown to development a definition of the individuals allowed to use the facility, the timeline, and to help CAT find a location for the trailer, with Scappoose Bay Marine Park given as a suggestion for the location.
Walsh said he would talk to Brown about parameters.
