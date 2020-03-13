The playground at McCormick park is in the running to receive funding for an all-abilities playground through a partnership with Portland Trail Blazers and Moda Health.
The funds will only be attained if St. Helens wins the vote against two other communities who are also competing for funding. St. Helens residents can vote for McCormick Park by going to www.nba.com/blazers/ assist. Voters will need to verify their email address in order for their vote to count, and each person can vote once per day. Voting closes on Wednesday, April 1.
According to a release from the City of St. Helens, if the city wins, the Moda Assist Program will donate $20 for every basketball assist the Trail Blazers make this season to St. Helens to install the playground. A “basketball assist” is when a player passes the ball to a teammate in a way that leads to getting the ball in the hoop, meaning that player was “assisting” in getting the basket.
The city heard about the opportunity when someone from the Moda Assist Program reached out to St. Helens Parks Commission Chairperson Carmin Dunn, who then reached out to Public Works Interim Director Sue Nelson, Associate City Planner Jenny Dimsho and City Administrator John Walsh.
“They had to make a decision whether we wanted to participate or not and very quickly, they had another city drop out of the project, so they were looking for a third participant, and they thought St. Helens would be a worthwhile candidate,” Nelson said.
Nelson said the city chose to participate because they were already actively looking for replacement playground equipment for McCormick Park, a project that will be expensive for the city to do.
Playground equipment at the park is over 20 years old, and parts of the original structure have been removed because of safety concerns, according to a news release from St. Helens. The new structure would be all-inclusive, with ADA accessible type of equipment, according to Nelson. The city does not yet have specifics on what the structure would look like, but ADA accessible structures typically have an assortment of things that are geared toward a wide age range and ability levels of kids, Nelson said.
“We have very, very limited funding, so any opportunity for additional funding to help us achieve that goal would definitely be worthwhile pursuing,” Nelson said.
The city has an existing funding source available now for the playground, which was made available a few years ago to do multiple park improvements, according to Nelson.
While city officials remain hopeful in securing the funding, they will continue to move forward with the new park design should they not attain it. However, Nelson said, winning the competition would be the best bet for the playground.
“This will help us in potentially maybe being able to afford a slightly larger or more expensive system if we were able to get this additional funding, but regardless, we’re still moving forward with looking at replacement equipment for the park,” Nelson said.
Nelson said she wanted to encourage St. Helens residents and others to vote.
“It just really would be a huge benefit to the whole community to get this funding and get something we really can be proud of as a community that will last for a long time, and lots of kids will be able to use,” Nelson said.
Follow the results of the City's efforts to capture the park funding here online and int the Wednesday print editions of The Chronicle.
