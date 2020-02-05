St. Helens is making way for new housing, as evidenced by multiple developments throughout the city.
The projects include an apartment complex by Legacy Clinic on Highway 30; single-family attached dwellings being built near the Oregon Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) office off Highway 30; and subdivisions at Elk Ridge and Forest Trails. Also being built is a veterinary services building in the “Houlton Hole” at 14th and Columbia.
The Chronicle spoke with St. Helens City Planner Jacob Graichen and St. Helens Associate City Planner Jenny Dimsho about the projects.
The development near the current Legacy Clinic is a proposed 204-unit apartment complex, where construction continues, but no buildings are completely finished or ready for occupancy, according to Graichen, who said the apartment complex will include 18 buildings total, including 17 three-story buildings of units, and one common building for the residents. A new street is also in the works for the development, Brayden Street. It will not connect with Highway 30, but will end close to the highway, and a multi-use path for bicyclists, pedestrians and others will connect from there.
“In other words, Brayden will be a ‘dead-end’ for vehicles but not pedestrians, bicyclists and such,” Graichen said.
Near the DMV, another development is slated for attached single-family dwellings, and will be called Graystone Estates, according to Dimsho. While construction continues, lots have not yet been created, but are expected to be done sometime later this year, according to Graichen. Once lots have been created, the site will be eligible for building permits for homes. It will be an 80-lot subdivision.
The “Houlton Hole,” or intersection of 14th Street and Columbia, is slated to be the site of Frank Robison’s Veterinary Services, a veterinary clinic that currently exists at Highway 30 and Firlock Park. Portions of the building can now be seen taking shape as crews work through the winter at the site.
The Elk Ridge Subdivision is in its final phases. The site can be reached by turning down Pittsburg Road from Highway 30, and then down Hankey Road. Phase 6 has been platted, meaning the 58 new lots now exist. Graichen said the city has received five building permits for homes so far, although none has been completed.
The Forest Trails subdivision has been officially platted, with 18 lots for single family homes officially existing. So far, six building permits have been received, but none has been completed, according to Graichen. The subdivision is located off of Sykes Road.
The largest project, a 238-unit apartment complex off of Gable Road, is still in the beginning stages of development. Graichen said the developer received a Conditional Use Permit in September, which Dimsho explained is the same as a land use permit for apartment complexes. The next step is preparing final development plans, but there is no word from the applicant on the status of the development plans, Graichen said.
