Changes will be coming sometime next year to two intersections on Highway 30 in St. Helens.
The intersection of Bennett Road and Highway 30 will be receiving a raised median, making it impossible to turn left onto the highway from the side streets. The other intersection, Millard Road and Highway 30, will be receiving a traffic signal, replacing the flashing yellow caution light currently in place.
These changes were discussed at a recent Columbia County Board of Commissioners meeting on Jan. 15 by Tony Snyder, area manager in Astoria for the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT), and by Bill Jablonski, Senior Transportation Project Manager for ODOT.
Jablonski and Snyder said ODOT is currently doing preliminary engineering for the intersections, and they will go to bid at the end of 2020, with construction set to begin in 2021.
The upcoming changes are part of a 10-year-long project, beginning when the area from Millard Road to Bennett Road on Highway 30 was designated a safety corridor in December of 2010, due to the area’s severe accident history, Jablonski said. The safety corridor was decommissioned in November of 2014, after it was shown that ODOT was able to effectively reduce the number of crashes after identifying problems in the safety audit, according to Jablonski.
The intersections of Millard Road and Highway 30 and Bennett Road and Highway 30 were two items identified in the safety audit, according to Jablonski.
“There's still a strong support, in fact we have money in the bank, to actually construct these improvements as what was identified in the safety corridor plan,” Jablonski said.
At Millard Road, along with a traffic light, improvements will come to the rail crossing as well, with new gates and flashing lights, Jablonski said.
For Bennett Road, Jablonski said the intersection saw 17 crashes in the period from 2011 to 2016, with 12 of those crashes involving turning movements from the side streets onto Highway 30.
“That would be a reduction of 12 accidents during this five-year period if these measures would have been in place then,” Jablonski said.
Snyder told the commissioners they would hear complaints from constituents about having to drive down the highway about a mile distance from Bennett to Millard in order to turn onto the highway, when previously they could have just driven straight onto the highway.
“This is roughly a mile, so several minutes longer for some of your population, but we'll eliminate 17 turning accidents,” Snyder said. “And turning accidents, people are entering the highway, they're coming out of highway speed, and T-bones are some of the most severe compared to stopping at a signal and someone pops in.”
An additional improvement the ODOT representatives discussed was extending the right-turn lane that turns onto Portland Road from the highway, so that log trucks do not jut out into the highway when making that turn.
Snyder also noted potential future difficulties with working with the railroad in making the improvements, because ODOT cannot control the design on the rail system.
“Our relationship with the county, it’s truly a partnership. You need something, we need something,” Snyder said. “Our relationship with the railroad can never really be considered a partnership. So anytime you have a project that involves a rail crossing, unless it’s just routine, is difficult.”
