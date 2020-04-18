St. Helens Public Works crews are going from crosswalk to crosswalk making annual safety improvements.
The St. Helens Public Works crews refresh all of the painted crosswalks every year, according to St. Helens Communication Officer Crystal King, who said typically the work happens later in the year during the summer, but the City is taking advantage of fewer vehicles on the roads to get some of the work done now.
“Not all crosswalks are painted,” King said. “Some of them have thermoplastic material adhered to the asphalt. The thermoplastic lasts longer, but is more costly to purchase and more labor intensive to install so not all crosswalks and markers are done this way.”
King said the specific material – paint or thermoplastic – depends on the intersection.
“It improves safety by improving visibility of pedestrians using the crosswalk,” she said. “The paint/thermoplastic have reflective qualities that help make the crosswalk more visible at night.”
The work being done is part of the City's yearly routine maintenance, according to King.
“It comes out of our regular street maintenance budget which covers many things, including gravel, material for sanding in bad weather, fixing potholes, updating street signs, etc,” she said. “The total budget for 2019-2020 for these routine projects is $40,000. There is not a separate category for pavement markings.”
