Final results are in following a month-long food donation drive by the Scappoose Grocery Outlet, at 52115 Columbia River Highway.
"Scappoose Grocery Outlet came together with the local community to raise over $7,364 during the month-long campaign," Grocery Outlet's regional marketing director Kyle Noble said.
The food and cash donations have been presented to the Columbia Pacific Food Bank based in St. Helens.
This year, food agencies operators, such as the Columbia Pacific Food Bank, said they have experienced a growing need to provide food for children and adults who have been prematurely released from school and normal work schedules, due to COVID-19. This has resulted in record demand for food bank inventories across the country.
According to the USDA’s latest analysis of Food Insecurity in America, over 11 million households undergo limited access to food sources and suffer from food insecurity. In the COVID-19 era, households with insufficient food supply is estimated between 22-38 percent.
Grocery Outlet’s 350-plus stores nationwide joined together in the store's annual month-long Independence From Hunger campaign in July to raise funds through monetary donations and collections of nonperishable food items from customers, employees and independent operators for local food agencies to help address the critical food insecurity needs in their communities.
The local effort didn't end in July.
The Scappoose Grocery Outlet has donation barrels in the store year-round for donations of nonperishable food items. People can also donate direct to the food bank via http://cpfoodbank.org/donation/
A similar food drive was held at the Rainier Grocery Outlet in July resulting in 2,600 pounds of nonperishable food items being donated to HOPE of Rainier, a local social service agency.
For more information about the Independence from Hunger campaign and Grocery Outlet, visit GroceryOutlet.com.
