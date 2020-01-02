The Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) reports that former St. Helens resident James Allen Smith,77, died January 2. Allen was incarcerated at Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution (EOCI) in Pendleton and passed away in the infirmary.
According to the DOC, Smith was convicted of four counts of sex abuse and one count of attempted rape. He was sentenced to prison on June 14, 2012. See the original Chronicle story attached. Smith entered DOC custody on June 14, 2012, from Columbia County with an earliest release date of October 1, 2027.
As with all in-custody deaths, the Oregon State Police have been notified and the Medical Examiner will determine cause of death. Next of kin has also been notified.
DOC takes all in-custody deaths seriously. The agency is responsible for the care and custody of 14,700 individuals who are incarcerated in 14 institutions across the state. While crime information is public record, DOC elects to disclose only upon request out of respect for any family or victims.
EOCI is a multi-custody prison located in Pendleton that houses over 1,600 adults in custody. The institution is known for its Oregon Corrections Enterprises industries, including a garment factory that produces Prison Blues©, whose products are sold in and outside the United States. Other industries are its embroidery and laundry facilities.
EOCI provides a range of correctional programs and services including education, drug and alcohol treatment, mental health treatment, religious services, and work crews. The buildings that make up EOCI were constructed in 1912 and 1913 and were originally used as a state mental hospital. After two years of renovation, EOCI received its first occupants in June 1985.
