A small band of local residents and others are hopeful their voices are heard following a Juneteenth march and silent vigil in St. Helens.
The march began at NW 21 and traveled down Columbia Boulevard to the Columbia County Courthouse, Friday night, June 19.
Approximately 30 people began the march carrying signs with slogans such as “Black Lives Matter” and flags for different causes, such as Pride, or Trans Rights.
Juneteenth is a national holiday celebrating the anniversary of the end of slavery and recognizing Black American achievements. It is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States, according to the website, juneteenth.com.
Shana Cavanaugh and her 11-member political action committee, Moving Forward Columbia County, organzed the local march and rally. The action followed the St. Helens Black Lives Matter march and rally conducted by the group.
St. Helens resident Caden Willaby took park in the Friday event. Willaby recently graduated from St. Helens High School and was one of the original organizers for the St. Helens Black Lives Matter march. He is also a black man.
“I think people need to know more about Juneteenth,” Willaby said. “And I think that this is a perfect opportunity for everyone that’s here to show their support.”
Willaby said he hoped the protest would bring a peaceful atmosphere to the town, due to threats that have happened over the past few weeks.
“And I think that with these events happening, that they can bring peace to the community and help there be change,” Willaby said.
Local resident from Scappoose Alaina Schumann, who moved to the area in February, said she was out to show her support as well.
“It's something that as I grew up and I don't remember learning about," Schumann said. "I've learned about this recently and really want to be a little bit more vocal about supporting, and just really getting the word out, of this muted part of history that hasn't been explained."
The June 19 march followed the same route as the Black Lives Matter march, meeting at the same origin point, marching down to Plaza Square and the old courthouse. Others people joined from Lewis and Clark Elementary School and some people joined directly at the courthouse.
“Juneteenth is a holiday and it’s not really well known, especially in rural America," Cavanaugh said. "We thought we wanted to have a celebration event in recognition of that. We wanted to bring that to attention that there’s this really important holiday in black America that really gets overlooked a lot in areas like ours.”
Cavanaugh added that the holiday itself is a celebratory holiday, not a memorial type of holiday. For that reason, she said, the event itself included flags to that were to be raffled off, with money made from the raffle sales donated back to the Black Lives Matter movement. The Ffags included Pride flags, American flags and Black Lives Matter flags.
Several children involved in the march made crafts, bracelets, posters and fans to give out to other kids and adults.
The march ended with a vigil at Plaza Square.
