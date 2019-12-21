Landslides in Columbia County continue to be a concern following major rainstorms.
Local, state and federal agencies have partnered in the past few years to ensure public safety and ease the economic impact of the landslides.
As a background, The Chronicle offers the following story first published in the fall of 2016.
WATCH / LANDSLIDES: Economic impact to Columbia County
By Jeremy C. Ruark
Over the years, numerous landslides along Highway 30 between the Oregon Coast and Portland have closed the major east-west link, forced long traffic delays and disrupted local economies.
The most recent slide occurred on Tuesday morning Dec. 20 near the St. Johns Bridge limiting travel for a time and had Oregon Department of Transportation crews scrambling to assess damages and clear the Highway.
“We can't clear the road until we know if more material is about to fall,” ODOT spokesman Don Hamilton said. We have to complete a full assessment before we can get the road cleared."
Hamilton said the conditions were also too dangerous for ODOT's geologists and hydrologists to make such an assessment at the time.
"This is one of the darkest days of the year, so we can't have our geologist and hydrologists walking around there in the dark," he said.
The cause
Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries Engineering Geologist Bill Burns said the conditions that caused the Highway 30 slide are not unusual.
“We went from cold to warm dramatically and we also experienced a big rainfall on top of that which produced a lot of water that went into the soil,” he said. “It has a double whammy and that is when we start to see landslides.”
Burns said the rain adds water weight and decreases the ability of the soils strength making the soil weaker and that leads to the slides.
"A lot of areas along Highway 30 are prone for these landslides," Hamilton said. "We will be watching the road very carefully.”
Economic impact
Columbia County Economic Team Executive Director Chuck Daughtry said such landslides, and the disruption along Highway 30 they cause, impacts Columbia County's economy.
"Highway 30 is our lifeline and it is a critical transportation link for the region, so the landslides are a disruption," he said. "It cuts the entire region off. We still have access with the route over the Cornelius Pass and over the Lewis and Clark Bridge, so there are alternative routes, not preferable, but they would work in a pinch while ODOT works on getting the road reopened."
Future solutions
Daughtry said there is so much concern about the slides along Highway 30 that Oregon's Congressional delegation and state legislators are looking for solutions to best protect travelers and the local economies.
“So there are plans in the works, Daughtry said. “We have to be resilient and be able to respond to these acts of natural because everyone depends on Highway 30.”
In September, ODOT took action to ease the landslide threat east of Rainier along Highway 30.
A contractor excavated the hillside to create a catchment area for slide debris that might fall during this winter. Slide warning signs have also be placed to alert motorists of the potential slide danger.
Oregon Department of Transportation spokesman Lou Torres said a permanent design to fix the slide area is in the works to be installed next summer.
“Permanent lighting was placed by the PUD on two utility poles in the area for a cost of $1,500 and we did tree removal in the slope area for a cost of $2,500,” he said.
Public protection
The landslides can be fatal. Burns said one person died last year after a landslide roared down a hillside in Florence and into a house.
Burns encourages drivers using Highway 30, and other routes in Oregon that are at risk for landslides, to be aware of the potential danger, especially following intense rainstorms.
“Those are the times we generally see landslides and we are more concerned,” he said. “So when you are driving along Highway 30, where you have these very steep slopes along the road, it is good to be alert.”
The Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries website, oregongology.org, offers specific area maps of the landslide zones in Oregon.
Burns said the maps are a good resource for property owners and motorists.
Read more about landslides and follow the latest developments about solutions to the landslide risks in Columbia County at thechiefnews.com.
