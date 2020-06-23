The Oregon Legislature is set to meet in a special session beginning Wednesday, June 24, to review statewide police reform.
The special session has been ordered by Oregon Gov. Kate Brown.
“The public’s call for significant police reform is too urgent to wait until the next regular legislative session,” Brown said. “It’s imperative that the legislature take action on these issues right away.”
There have been reports that the legislators will be asked to outlaw the use of police choke holds and tear gas by police.
State Rep. Brad Witt said there are three areas of reform that will likely be discussed during the special session. Witt said the legislation may include provisions that would reduce the ability of an arbitrator to lessen disciplinary action against a law enforcement officer who has committed misconduct.
“There has been opposition when this has been proposed in the past but there is now bi-partisan support for its passage in both Oregon chambers,” Witt said. “Lawmakers are also interested in forming a bi-partisan workgroup to evaluate and suggest changes to state law regarding the use of physical force by law enforcement.”
The workgroup’s report and proposed legislative amendments would be considered in the 2021 Oregon Legislative Session, according to Witt.
Other legislation that could be considered at next week’s special session would be requiring the Oregon Attorney General to investigate and prosecute any death or serious physical injury at the hands of police.
“Some people think that the Oregon Department of Justice is the most appropriate agency for these independent legal examinations into cases where law enforcement kills or seriously injures civilians,” Witt said.
St. Helens Police Chief Brian Greenway gives The Chronicle his insight into law enforcement accountability and reform.
Brian Greenway: I believe police reform is needed across the nation. Having standardization of police practices and policies, including hiring, training, and termination, is an essential change that will bring transparency, accountability, and legitimization to our profession.
The Chronicle: As St. Helens Police Chief, what is your recommendation to members of the Oregon Legislature and to the Governor as they open the special legislative session on June 24 to review police reform?
Greenway: Everyone needs to keep an open mind and have an open, honest dialogue. We need bipartisan cooperation that will bring improvements to police agencies and solutions that will work for all law enforcement agencies of various sizes. I ask the Oregon Legislature and Governor to make educated and impactful changes that are sustainable in the long-term.
The Chronicle: If more cities and counties move to defund law enforcement to answer the call of protesters, what is your fear about the long-term impact to protections, protocols and law enforcement procedures now in place designed for the safety of the public?
Greenway: Prior to lawmakers shifting funds to other social agencies, I think it is important that a sustainable plan is in place for other social services to take on the additional workload.
Responding to mental health calls is challenging and allowing mental health professionals to address individuals experiencing a crisis is beneficial to the community so that trained mental health workers are the individuals who are assisting people in need. This then allows police officers to focus on responding and preventing criminal activity.
The Chronicle: What should be the next steps?
Greenway: Law enforcement agencies need to immediately revisit their use of force policies to determine any areas that need improvement to coincide with best practices as outlined by the Oregon Association Chiefs of Police (OACP). The community and legislators then need to work together with law enforcement to bring about meaningful reform on a national level.
ON Wedneday, take The Chronicle’s online poll about police reform and follow this developing story at thechronicelonline.com and in the Wednesday print editions of The Chronicle.
