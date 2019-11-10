A workshop on “Non-Violent Communication” will be held at the Columbia County Law Library on Wednesday, Nov. 13th from 6-8 p.m. The law library is located at 270 S. First St. in St. Helens.
The workshop will be the 35th in its series, and for the first time, the library is deviating from “Lawyer in the Law Library” to “Mediator in the Law Library” to switch it up.
The speaker for the workshop will be Brandee Dudzic. She has a master’s degree in Conflict Resolution and she is also the library’s new Law Librarian. The workshop is intended to provide attendees with some new communication skills for your toolbox—very helpful right before the busy holiday season.
The workshop is free and open to the public. No registration is required. Your attendance and questions will be welcome.
For more information, please contact Law Librarian Brandee Dudzic at 503-396-5344 or brandee@columbiacll.org
