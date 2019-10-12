The League of Oregon Cities (LOC) selected its 2020 board of directors last weekend during its 94th Annual Conference in Bend. The new officers and directors were elected by the LOC’s general membership at their Annual Business Meeting on September 28.
The following are the city officials that were named to the LOC’s governing board for the calendar year 2020. Officials new to the board or an officer position appear in bold text.
President: Jake Boone, Councilor, Cottage Grove
Vice President: Keith Mays, Mayor, Sherwood
Treasurer: Taneea Browning, Councilor, Central Point
Past President: Greg Evans, Councilor, Eugene
Directors: Steve Callaway, Mayor, Hillsboro, Paul Chalmers, Councilor, Pendleton, Scott Derickson, City Manager, Woodburn, Drew Farmer, Councilor, Coos Bay, Amanda Fritz, Commissioner, Portland, Christine Lundberg, Mayor, Springfield, Dean Sawyer, Mayor, Newport, Byron Smith, City Manager, Hermiston, Kevin Stine, Councilor, Medford, Michael Sykes, City Manager, Scappoose, Steve Uffelman, Mayor, Prineville
About the League of Oregon Cities
Founded in 1925, the League of Oregon Cities is a voluntary association representing all of Oregon’s incorporated cities. The League helps city governments serve their citizens by providing advocacy services, policy consultation, intergovernmental relations assistance, networking and training, technical assistance and publications.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.