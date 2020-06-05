Just before the St. Helens High School graduation at the Columbia County Court House Friday afternoon, June 5, a loud 'thump' could be heard along S. 1st Street, just west of the court house.
Witnesses said they saw what appeared to be an eagle flying over head that had just dropped a large fish. The fish struck the side of a vehicle and landed along the street.
Those nearby took cell phone photos and video of the fish in the street.
The eagle, or whatever type of bird it was, flew off and did not return.
It's not uncommon to see large birds catching fish in the nearby Columbia River at St. Helens.
