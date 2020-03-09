The St. Helens Sports Booster Club raised record funds at its 21st annual Lite Up the Nite Auction and Dance Saturday, March 7 at the Columbia County Fairgrounds Pavilion.
Booster Club President Stan Girard said approximately 200 people attended the event, which brought in approximately $40,000, with the net worth estimated to be around $32 - $33,000 once expenses are accounted for.
“All funds will be dumped into the general fund and go back into school-sponsored after school sports activities for students at both the middle school and high school,” Gerard said.
Girard said the St. Helens Sports Booster Club operates on an approximately $80,000 per year budget and helps fund sports programs, closing the gap for what the school administration can provide.
Funds from the club help ensure all students have access to sports and that sports teams have the same facilities and equipment as their competitors, which encourages overall participation in sports, according to Girard, who added that a key reasons why the booster club funds middle school sports is to encouraged students to participate early on.
The Lite up the Nite fundraiser takes place annually and has been able to generate funds for many sports projects. At the most basic level, funds raised are to give each sports program at least $1,000 through each season, to supply whatever any particular sport needs, whether that be basketballs, volleyball nets, uniforms, or anything else on the coach’s wish list.
St. Helens Middle School also gets $5,000 a year for whatever programs are needed. According to Girard, the sports program recently bought new uniforms for both boys and girls basketball.
Booster sponsors are generally businesses in the community, who offer gift baskets and other prizes for attendees to win. One of the biggest-ticket items this year was a trip to Las Palmas Resort in Mexico, given away during the paddle raise.
Attendees are encouraged to dress up every year for the event, choosing their own theme and offering food according to that theme. Three main plaques were awarded to different groups based on three main categories: Best Theme, Best Spread and Best Decorations.
The “Nintendo” group, which dressed as Mario Brothers characters, won for Best Costumes, “Camp Riverhawk” which offered camp-style food like s’mores, won for Best Spread, and “CandyLand” won for Best Decorations.
Attendees are not only parents of students in sports programs, but also business and community leaders.
In addition to funding sports programs, the booster club funds two $1,000 college scholarships for one male and one female athlete called “Best Male Senior Teammate” and the “Best Female Senior Teammate.” Scholars are chosen based on grades, athletic ability and their track record of giving back to the community.
Revenue generated from Lite up the Nite comprises about half of the approximate $80,000 booster budget total each year, according to Girard. The booster club conducts other fundraisers, including sales from concessions at sporting events, gatekeeping at the annual Columbia County Fair & Rodeo, hosting the youth basketball tournament in January, which draws about 80 teams each year and hosting the Hood to Coast race, with the booster club opening up the high school gym to serve food.
Funds raised this year were a little bit more than in previous years, according to Girard. The booster club, which has existed for 21 years, has been bringing in a little under $30,000 each year in recent years. However, back in the early years of its existence, Girard said, the club brought in closer to $40,000 or $50,000 at their annual auction and dance. The club’s funding might be on the rise again, because this year was the best year in the last five years, Girard said, bringing in a little over $30,000.
“Every year, there’s a challenge to the booster club to raise funds for something specifically needed," Girard said. "We resurfaced the tennis court two or three years ago for $160,000, and the bulk of it came from the booster club."
The event itself has a special part that raises individual funds, the paddle raise. This year it went toward improvements at the high school baseball/softball field. Girard said the club needs volunteers this coming weekend to help move dirt for the high school project.
This year the paddle raise brought in approximately $6,000, which Girard said is about average. Next year, the paddle raise collection will go toward funding an electrical score board for the high school gym.
Girard also said the booster club is doing well and looking to help the school administration put in a batting instructor next year. The booster club members are also waiting to see what more they can do for sports funding if the proposed $55 million bond measure passes during Oregon’s May Primary election. If the bond doesn’t pass, they will have to use the money to improve the baseball/softball field.
