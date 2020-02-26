Clatskanie Middle/High School went into a lockout this afternoon after school officials said another threat was discovered at the school.
Specific details about the threat are pending. School officials put the lockout in place at 1:34 p.m.and it was lifted at 2:12 p.m. Columbia County Sheriff's deputies responded to the school to conduct an investigation.
This is the third threat at the school in the past three weeks. Two other threats occurred on Tuesday, Feb. 11 and Wednesday, Feb. 12. Both threats were written on a girls bathroom wall in the school commons. Authorities said the threats were similar.
The Feb. 11 incident promoted a school lockout with students and teachers kept in their classrooms, but allowed to continue working. Deputies arrived to investigate within five minutes.
The Feb. 12 incident resulted in a school lockdown, in which students and staff are locked in their rooms, shades drawn and ordered to take precautions. Deputies were not able to arrive at the school during that threat for forty-five minutes.
Authorities had not identified the suspect or suspects in the Feb. 11 and Feb. 12 incidents as of Wednesday, Feb. 26.
No official details have been released yet by authorities concerning this latest threat or if it is linked to the two previous incidents.
Clatskanie Middle/High School is located at 471 Bel Air Dr, in Clatskanie.
Follow this developing story here online and in the Wednesday editions of The Chronicle.
